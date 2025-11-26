Two games to get on Amazon Prime Gaming today, including a well-received shooter

Today, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will get their hands on the last two games prepared for November. We are talking about a platform shooter and a hidden object adventure game.
November is slowly coming to an end, so the last two titles included in the lineup we presented almost three weeks ago have been made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. This time, players can check out a retro-style platform shooter titled Gunslugs and a hidden object adventure game, Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 (Collector’s Edition).
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
In Gunslugs (GOG), we get to play as different characters, exploring randomly generated levels and taking down waves of enemies, including some big bosses.
We need to be quick and sharp, not just in battle, but also when we're moving forward and tackling obstacles in our path. Power-ups and weapons found along the way aid in achieving success. Although this game went largely unnoticed, players who gave it a chance rated it "positive" on Steam.
Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 (Legacy Games) lets you have fun hunting for hidden objects and trying out different mini-games across various European countries in their winter settings, from the Czech Republic and Berlin to Finland.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
