Two games to get on Amazon Prime Gaming today, including a well-received shooter

November is slowly coming to an end, so the last two titles included in the lineup we presented almost three weeks ago have been made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. This time, players can check out a retro-style platform shooter titled Gunslugs and a hidden object adventure game, Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 (Collector’s Edition).

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

In Gunslugs (GOG), we get to play as different characters, exploring randomly generated levels and taking down waves of enemies, including some big bosses.

We need to be quick and sharp, not just in battle, but also when we're moving forward and tackling obstacles in our path. Power-ups and weapons found along the way aid in achieving success. Although this game went largely unnoticed, players who gave it a chance rated it "positive" on Steam.

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 (Legacy Games) lets you have fun hunting for hidden objects and trying out different mini-games across various European countries in their winter settings, from the Czech Republic and Berlin to Finland.

