It took less than two weeks: the first player conquered the world in Europa Universalis 5. „It looked like absolute hell”

Less than two weeks were enough for someone to conquer the entire world in Europa Universalis V.
On November 4th, Europa Universalis V, the latest installment of the hit grand strategy series by Paradox, was released. In less than two weeks, someone managed to conquer the entire world in this game.
Achieving this feat sparked considerable interest and many comments. One of the viewers said they watched the whole gameplay, and it looked like a total nightmare for the first 80% of it.
This challenge is very popular among fans of the series, and it was especially big during the fourth installment. However, it should be noted that ThePlaymaker's achievement is somewhat more modest—in EU4, this challenge required not only taking control of the world but also doing so in Ironman mode, which prevents manual saving and loading of the game, forcing the player to face the consequences of their decisions.
The YouTuber didn't mess around with this mode because, as he explained, he had to use console commands (which are blocked in Ironman mode) to speed up the gameplay. This issue was later fixed in patch 1.0.3. It's still a big achievement, but it means the title of "first player to conquer the entire world in EU5's IronMan mode" is still up for grabs.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
