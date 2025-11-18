The big 1.7 update to STALKER 2 is out. The post-apocalyptic FPS got more realistic, and factions have started fighting each other

Update 1.7 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally out. The patch introduces a huge amount of changes.
After the October reports about update 1.7 and a series of short posts about new features on social media, GSC Game World studio has finally delivered the long-awaited update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The latest patch is one of the largest sets of fixes and fresh content in the game's history, bringing not only numerous gameplay and optimization improvements but also additional modes and features.
Before I delve into the details of the update, I encourage you to watch the material showcasing the developers' work.
In a statement on Steam, the developers address the players with the words:
Stalkers, welcome to the latest update of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, glad you are back and ready to see all the new shiny toys the Zone got.
And there are indeed plenty of new "toys." Among the most important are:
However, these are just general points - the detailed list of improvements is extensive.
A significant amount of work has been dedicated to AI and the combat system. NPCs now have more difficulty detecting the player in dense grass and reeds, are less effective when shooting through bushes, and react more consciously to the course of the battle. In practice, this means that they:
Mutants, on the other hand, have received new death animations, and many unnatural behaviors - such as changing position mid-jump or attacking incorrect targets - have been removed.
Along with combat improvements, the developers have also addressed numerous story-related issues. In update 1.7, dozens of bugs related to NPCs, dialogues, and cut-scenes that could block progress in various tasks have been fixed.
Character behaviors during Emissions have also been improved, missing cut-scenes have been restored, and many situations where the hero or companions could get stuck or disappear have been fixed.
GSC Game World reports that this is one of the largest optimization updates in the game's history. The patch fixes over 90 crashes and introduces numerous performance improvements.
The most important changes include:
On November 20, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PlayStation 5. The first reviews have started to appear online. There aren't many yet, but those that have been published note that the game is still not perfect technically, but it is much more polished than a year ago when it debuted on PC and XSX/S.
0
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
9 games added, 6 are out. Cult game is returning to PS Plus Extra and Premium
„Hytale is saved.” Hypixel team announces that they bought back Hytale from Riot
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help