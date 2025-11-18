The big 1.7 update to STALKER 2 is out. The post-apocalyptic FPS got more realistic, and factions have started fighting each other

After the October reports about update 1.7 and a series of short posts about new features on social media, GSC Game World studio has finally delivered the long-awaited update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The latest patch is one of the largest sets of fixes and fresh content in the game's history, bringing not only numerous gameplay and optimization improvements but also additional modes and features.

Before I delve into the details of the update, I encourage you to watch the material showcasing the developers' work.

In a statement on Steam, the developers address the players with the words:

Stalkers, welcome to the latest update of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, glad you are back and ready to see all the new shiny toys the Zone got.

And there are indeed plenty of new "toys." Among the most important are:

a refreshed A-Life system, allowing factions to actively fight for new areas, losing or reclaiming them during dynamic skirmishes; a new difficulty level – Master – designed for those who want the most challenging gameplay; Expedition Mode, allowing players to focus on exploration, resource gathering, and survival in unpredictable conditions; expanded and more natural NPC behaviors, including better threat detection and reactions to the environment; new anomalies changing the way you navigate the map; Immersive Mode, which limits interface elements and focuses on a more realistic experience; improved gamepad controls, enhanced aim assist, and noticeably better weapon responsiveness.

However, these are just general points - the detailed list of improvements is extensive.

AI, combat, and more natural enemy behaviors

A significant amount of work has been dedicated to AI and the combat system. NPCs now have more difficulty detecting the player in dense grass and reeds, are less effective when shooting through bushes, and react more consciously to the course of the battle. In practice, this means that they:

flank the player more often; can assess the situation and retreat from combat; choose the appropriate distance depending on the weapon they have; react to explosions and do not hide in illogical places.

Mutants, on the other hand, have received new death animations, and many unnatural behaviors - such as changing position mid-jump or attacking incorrect targets - have been removed.

Mission and open world event fixes

Along with combat improvements, the developers have also addressed numerous story-related issues. In update 1.7, dozens of bugs related to NPCs, dialogues, and cut-scenes that could block progress in various tasks have been fixed.

Character behaviors during Emissions have also been improved, missing cut-scenes have been restored, and many situations where the hero or companions could get stuck or disappear have been fixed.

Improved performance

GSC Game World reports that this is one of the largest optimization updates in the game's history. The patch fixes over 90 crashes and introduces numerous performance improvements.

The most important changes include:

improved vegetation meshes and materials; enhanced building geometry and collisions; lighting and shading optimization; improved physics and object animations.

On November 20, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PlayStation 5. The first reviews have started to appear online. There aren't many yet, but those that have been published note that the game is still not perfect technically, but it is much more polished than a year ago when it debuted on PC and XSX/S.