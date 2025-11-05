How to get Casus Belli in EU5. Declaring war is easier than you think

Would you like to start conquering other countries in Europa Universalis 5? You'll need a good reason to do so! Our guide will teach you how to get Casus Belli.
Europa Universalis 5 was released yesterday, November 4, 2025, and fans of 4X games can engage in political disputes on a huge world map. Players can take control of any country and lead it over several centuries. Of course, everyone will strive to make their country a world power, and to do so, they will need a good sense of how to manage it in terms of diplomacy, economy, and military affairs. The latter may be of particular interest to many rulers, but in order to specialize in it, you need Casus Belli. If you don't know how to get it, you'll find out here.
Sometimes diplomacy, no matter how hard we try, will not work with certain countries. In such cases, it is necessary to show some strength, which is why it is important to develop your country's military. Even if you do not plan to attack anyone, it is always worth deterring potential aggressors. However, if you want to start a war with someone, you should have a reason to do so. This is where Casus Belli comes in handy.
If you want to learn more about Europa Universalis 5 and other games, join our community on Google News.
It is nothing more than an event or situation that constitutes a real or apparent reason to start hostilities. In EU5, however, obtaining a Casus Belli is not that easy.
There is also another method of creating Casus Belli, which involves Spies. All you have to do is send spies to the country with which you want to have Casus Belli. When the Spy Network reaches 20 points, you will be able to create a specific Casus Belli (just right-click the hostile country), such as Anti-Piracy War or Religious War.
Next, click on the country where you have created a Spy Network, select the Declare War option, and pick Casus Belli at the bottom of the screen. There is also an option to attack another country for no reason, but this action is much more expensive.
0
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
Red Dead Redemption 3 „probably will happen.” However, the series creator says it will be a sad event
Issues with Claim Throne CB in EU5? You're not alone
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily