How to get Casus Belli in EU5. Declaring war is easier than you think

Europa Universalis 5 was released yesterday, November 4, 2025, and fans of 4X games can engage in political disputes on a huge world map. Players can take control of any country and lead it over several centuries. Of course, everyone will strive to make their country a world power, and to do so, they will need a good sense of how to manage it in terms of diplomacy, economy, and military affairs. The latter may be of particular interest to many rulers, but in order to specialize in it, you need Casus Belli. If you don't know how to get it, you'll find out here.

How to get Casus Belli in Europa Universalis 5

Sometimes diplomacy, no matter how hard we try, will not work with certain countries. In such cases, it is necessary to show some strength, which is why it is important to develop your country's military. Even if you do not plan to attack anyone, it is always worth deterring potential aggressors. However, if you want to start a war with someone, you should have a reason to do so. This is where Casus Belli comes in handy.

It is nothing more than an event or situation that constitutes a real or apparent reason to start hostilities. In EU5, however, obtaining a Casus Belli is not that easy.

How to Fabricate Casus Belli in EU5

First, you need to enter the Government menu. Then, you go to the Parliament tab. There you will see your current Parliament support. On the list of requests, you will be able to devote 50% of your support to a given demand. One of them is Fabricate Casus Belli, which makes it much easier to start hostilities against the country of your choice.

How to use spies to create Casus Belli in EU5

There is also another method of creating Casus Belli, which involves Spies. All you have to do is send spies to the country with which you want to have Casus Belli. When the Spy Network reaches 20 points, you will be able to create a specific Casus Belli (just right-click the hostile country), such as Anti-Piracy War or Religious War.

Next, click on the country where you have created a Spy Network, select the Declare War option, and pick Casus Belli at the bottom of the screen. There is also an option to attack another country for no reason, but this action is much more expensive.