New on Steam. Great celebration for fans of strategy and „Grand Theft Cthulhu”

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This will be a particularly good week for strategy fans, as one of this year's most important games in this genre will launch, and another hit in this category will receive a long-awaited DLC.

Release of the Week: Europa Universalis V (November 4, 2025)

The biggest release of the week is shaping up to be Europa Universalis V, the latest installment in the grand strategy series from Paradox Studio.

Many reviews have already appeared online, and most of them are very positive. According to Metacritic, the game has an average score of 85%, and everything indicates that it will be the company's best release in years. Such success is something they very much need after the disappointing release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 last month.

Key releases on Steam: November 3-9, 2025

October 3rd

Devil Jam

Devil Jam is an arena survival game inspired by Vampire Survivors. The title was developed by the independent studio Rogueside, known for warmly received games such as Guns, Gore & Cannoli, Best Served Cold, and Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, which have 92%, 89%, and 87% positive reviews on Steam, respectively. This team has a habit of taking proven formulas and giving them their own unique twist, so we have high hopes for Devil Jam.

Tales of Old: Dominus

Tales of Old: Dominus is like the Mount & Blade series, an open-world action RPG with a mix of strategy and survival elements. At first, we'll just focus on keeping our character alive, but over time, we'll build an army and start managing more and more land.

Tavern Keeper (Early Access)

Today, Tavern Keeper launches in Early Access. This is an economic strategy game where we'll be running a tavern in a fantasy world.

This is the latest project from Greenheart Games, the creators of Game Dev Tycoon, which boasts 96% positive reviews on Steam.

October 4th

7 Days Blood Moons (Early Access)

7 Days Blood Moons sounds like an interesting online action game where one team plays as a zombie horde and the other as the human survivors trying to fend them off.

Age of Empires IV: Dynasties of the East

Fans of Age of Empires IV will receive the third expansion tomorrow, called Dynasties of the East. The DLC is gonna spice up this RTS game with four new alternative civilizations (Golden Horde, Macedonian Dynasty, Sengoku Daimyo, and Tughlaq Dynasty), a fresh game mode, and some brand-new maps and biomes.

Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Expansion

Fans of Farming Simulator 25 are counting down the hours to the release of the Highlands Fishing Expansion. This is gonna be the first big expansion for the game (the previous three were just small DLCs). It's bringing in a Scotland-inspired map, letting you fish, grow onions, and raise Highland cows, plus loads of new machines that weren't available before.

Football Manager 26

Tomorrow, Football Manager 26, the latest installment of the most popular sports management series, will also be released. Expectations are high, especially since the 25th edition was canceled. The first reviews are kind of mixed, so it'll be interesting to see how players themselves react to it.

Outside the Blocks

Outside the Blocks is a chill game by Polish developer Michal Kubas where you get to create your own little scenes with buildings, props, and animated animals, characters, and plants.

October 5th

Bloodgrounds (Early Access)

Bloodgrounds is a tactical turn-based game set in ancient Rome, where players lead a group of gladiators fighting in arenas while developing their own town.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Dead Static Drive

Dead Static Drive is a car action game enriched with adventure and survival elements. In this game, we journey along Route 666, and we need to reach our family in a world dominated by monsters from H. P. Lovecraft's books. The creators jokingly call their work Grand Theft Cthulhu.

Foolish Mortals

Foolish Mortals is a classic point-and-click adventure game with a beautiful two-dimensional cartoon-style graphic design. In the game, we will try to find a treasure hidden in a haunted mansion.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Second Sun

Second Sun is a first-person shooter with RPG elements and an open world. In the game, we'll take on hordes of enemies and explore randomly generated dungeons, collecting loot and leveling up our character along the way.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Sonic Rumble

Sonic Rumble is a free-to-play social game. Up to 32 players can jump in, take control of characters from the series, and compete in all sorts of online challenges like races, survival modes, or ring collecting.

October 6th

Egging On

Egging On is a fun 3D platformer where you guide an egg as it climbs to the top of various levels. The game was developed by Egobounds studio.

Kentum

Kentum is a survival platformer game where you try to make it in a post-apocalyptic world. You'll gather resources, build a base, hunt, and eventually automate production processes.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Last Caretaker (Early Access)

The Last Caretaker is a sandbox survival game set on a globe covered by the ocean. Players will take on the role of a robot whose job is to care for human embryos and send them into space to secure humanity's future.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Long Drive North (Early Access)

On the fourth day of the week, Long Drive North is dropping. It's a first-person survival game with an open world where you'll be cruising through the icy wilderness of North America in a camper. The game allows for solo play as well as co-op mode

No Players Online

No Players Online is a unique horror adventure game where you dig through files on an old computer and explore an obscure forum. You'll check out creepy games, especially an abandoned online shooter, and try to figure out what happened to the people who made them.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator

Sanatorium: A Mental Asylum Simulator is a hybrid of an adventure game and a simulator, where you play as a journalist disguised as a psychiatrist. Our task will be to diagnose and treat patients in the titular hospital set in the 1920s.

Syberia Remastered

On Thursday, Syberia Remastered will also be released, which is a refreshed version of the cult adventure game from 2002. The game is ditching the original's pre-rendered backgrounds for full 3D graphics, but the creators promise to keep the unique style and vibe of the first game.

Unbeatable

Unbeatable is a rhythm game with an extensive storyline. We will play as a young vocalist and help her master various musical tracks while avoiding the police chasing her.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Whiskerwood (Early Access)

The success of Timberborn has inspired other developers. One manifestation of this is Thursday's release of Whiskerwood, a city builder where we will build cities for anthropomorphic mice.

The game is being developed by the Japanese studio Minakata Dynamics, known for the well-received strategy Railgrade (84% positive reviews on Steam).

October 7th

Mercantile Might

On Friday, Mercantile Might will launch on Steam. It's a city-building game where you get to grow a medieval settlement. The game is the result of three years of work by a solo developer.

Restaurats

Restaurats is an arcade-style sim where you play as rats running a restaurant in a medieval fantasy world. The game will allow for solo play or in co-op.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Skopje '83

Skopje '83 is a first-person shooter with roguelite elements, set in a retro-futuristic version of North Macedonia's capital, overrun by mutants. In the game, you'll be exploring an open-world city and battling hordes of mutants with increasingly powerful weapons, all while using a bus as your mobile base.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Voidtrain

On Friday, Voidtrain will leave Early Access. The game mixes survival and FPS elements, putting you in the shoes of a mechanic for an interdimensional train. The Early Access version has 74% positive reviews on Steam