UZDoom is now available, opening up new chapter for Doom modding

A conflictl within the team responsible for GZDoom, the most important modification for Doom, caused most of the developers to leave and initiate their own project called UZDoom. Its first version has just been released.
The first test version of UZDoom has been released. This modification is intended to be the successor to the iconic GZDoom, a project that modernized the engine of the first two installments of the Doom series. It supports both Doom and Doom II, as well as other games that use this technology from id Software, such as Heretic, Hexen, Strife, and Chex Quest.
The creation of this mod is the result of a dispute within the GZDoom development team, which led to its collapse. The conflict started when Christoph “Graf Zahl” Oleckers, the founding modder for this project, introduced untested elements written by AI into the mod's code, wqhich likely violated GitHub's licensing agreement. This is a big problem even for fan projects, but above all, it could have been a disaster for developers who build commercial games on GZDoom.
The situation was exacerbated by the fact that Graf Zahl had not been particularly active in this project in recent years, and other developers were mainly responsible for its development. So they decided they had had enough and made a fork and thus UZDoom was born.
In practice, this project can be considered the future of this type of modification, as most modders have left the GZDoom team and it is difficult to imagine Oleckers continuing on his own. Especially since, before leaving, the developers were working on a lot of new features and fixes for version 5.0, and all these improvements will be included in UZDoom. The community is on the team's side, and many modders (for example the creators of the excellent Trench Foot) have announced that they will transfer their modifications to the newer project.
The just released version of UZDoom is not yet fully polished. The authors have made it available so that the community can help test it. However, it already offers most of the planned improvements. What’s more - texture filtering is not enabled by default (it is only an option), which was an element of GZDoom that many people had been complaining about for years. Of course, the project offers all the previous improvements, such as mouse control and support for high widescreen resolutions.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
This is what a new quality in multiplayer shooters from the Star Wars universe was supposed to look like. Battlefront III would have let players fight on planets and in space at the same time
Cyberpunk 2077 hides a secret Easter egg referencing one of Keanu Reeves’ classic roles. Even Johnny Silverhand is surprised
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily