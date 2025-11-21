A sinister day on Xbox Game Pass. New games in the offer are trying to scare us soundly

Yesterday's Xbox Partner Preview didn't just drop a bunch of announcements and trailers; it also surprised Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers with two unexpected games. One of them launched yesterday, while the other received a port to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Yesterday, Total Chaos, a first-person survival horror game by Trigger Happy Interactive (the folks behind Turbo Overkill) and based on a popular Doom II mod, dropped on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The title allows us to explore an abandoned mining island overrun by monsters, where we fight for survival using firearms and melee weapons.

The game launched with "very positive" reviews on Steam, and if you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can get it without spending extra.

Total Chaos – minimum PC system requirements

Processor: 4-core 2 GHz RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 4 GB GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon R9 390X Storage: 20 GB Operating system: Windows 10

Total Chaos – recommended PC system requirements

Processor: 8-core 3 GHz RAM: 32 GB Graphics: 6 GB GeForce RTX 3050 / 8 GB Radeon RX 6500 XT Storage: 20 GB Operating system: Windows 10

Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users, can also check out CloverPit. It's a well-received game that mixes slot machine mechanics with roguelite and horror elements. During the game, we play on the mentioned machine, and the money we earn is used to pay off our debts. We can boost our chances of success by using special items and charms, and as we progress, we unlock perks.

