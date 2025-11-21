A sinister day on Xbox Game Pass. New games in the offer are trying to scare us soundly

Since yesterday, subscribers to Xbox and PC Game Pass can play two games. Besides the warmly received survival horror titled Total Chaos, a variation on the theme of one-armed bandits awaits checking out.
Yesterday's Xbox Partner Preview didn't just drop a bunch of announcements and trailers; it also surprised Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers with two unexpected games. One of them launched yesterday, while the other received a port to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Yesterday, Total Chaos, a first-person survival horror game by Trigger Happy Interactive (the folks behind Turbo Overkill) and based on a popular Doom II mod, dropped on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The title allows us to explore an abandoned mining island overrun by monsters, where we fight for survival using firearms and melee weapons.
The game launched with "very positive" reviews on Steam, and if you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can get it without spending extra.
Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate subscribers, as well as PC Game Pass users, can also check out CloverPit. It's a well-received game that mixes slot machine mechanics with roguelite and horror elements. During the game, we play on the mentioned machine, and the money we earn is used to pay off our debts. We can boost our chances of success by using special items and charms, and as we progress, we unlock perks.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
