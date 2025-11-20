Everything announced during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase November 2025

Xbox hosted a partner preview event that lasted about 30 minutes and featured 16 games, three of which were shadow drops. Here's everything you missed.
Today, Xbox hosted a partner preview that lasted about 30 minutes and featured 16 games, both shadow drops and brand-new game announcements. This presentation did not focus on first-party Xbox Studios games, instead highlighting third-party games that, while they will be available on Xbox and Xbox Play Anywhere, many of them are also available on other consoles as well. Notably, Tides of Annihilation, which had only appeared at PlayStation State of Plays until now, showed up with an epic gameplay trailer.
There were several shadow drops for Xbox owners, such as Dave the Diver and CloverPit, updates for existing games like Hitman: World of Assassination, and a few brand-new games announced at today’s partner showcase. Overall, Xbox has been changing its strategy away from exclusive games, so partner showcases like this become more and more important in convincing players to buy into the Xbox ecosystem. The last announcement in the showcase had nothing to do with any specific games, instead highlighting that the new Xbox Fullscreen Experience, originally introduced on the Xbox ROG Ally X handheld devices, will be available on PC as well.
There were three games shadow dropped on Xbox during today’s presentation. Two of them, Dave the Diver and CloverPit were already known releases, but the first-person psychological horror game, Total Chaos, from developer Trigger Happy Interactive is a new game that’s out today.
Some highlights from the showcase included the unexpected anthropomorphic rabbit-led action game Zoopunk, a release date for one of Steam Next Fest’s most popular demos, Reanimal, and a new take on Vampire Survivors in Vampire Crawlers, a roguelike deckbuilder version of the popular indie hit. Here are all 16 games featured during today’s Xbox Partner Preview.
Today’s partner preview had some exciting announcements, even if you aren’t an Xbox fan. Most of these games are arriving on other platforms as well, from PS5 to Switch 2. With every passing day, Xbox showcases become less of a console exclusive preview and more of a publisher showcase, sharing a wider look at upcoming games that everyone can appreciate rather than a specific console audience.
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
