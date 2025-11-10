It was supposed to last 10 years, but will soon receive its final update. Halo Infinite is making room for new games in the series

Four years after its release, the development of Halo Infinite is officially coming to an end. Soon, players will receive the last major update, after which the developers will focus on creating new projects in the series, such as Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The last update for Halo Infinite

In a lengthy blog post , Halo Studios announced that the update titled Operation Infinite will be the last one for Halo Infinite. It will be out on November 18, and the added content will include new armor, maps, challenges, and a doubled experience gain rate.

However, it's worth mentioning that throughout the next year and beyond, the game will still feature rotating daily and weekly challenges, ranking rewards, and community events. The free and paid variants of the 100-level battle passes do not have a planned expiration date.

With multiple Halo titles in development, we’ll need our whole team's combined focus to deliver new experiences with the same passion and care that our community has given us. While we remain committed to supporting Halo Infinite on the road ahead, Operation: Infinite is the last major content update currently planned.

In 2020, the former head of 343 Industries (now Halo Studios), Chris Lee, described Halo Infinite as "the beginning of a platform for the future" and announced that the game would be developed over the next 10 years. As we know, this plan was not even halfway realized, which did not escape the attention of gamers.

Currently, Halo Studios is busy working on the recently announced Halo: Campaign Evolved. This is a full-fledged remake of the classic Halo: Combat Evolved released in 2001 and the first installment that will be available not only on Xbox but also on PlayStation. The game is set to debut next year.

The other titles in the series that Halo Studios is working on remain unknown.