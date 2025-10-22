It was unavailable for years. Beloved gangster game is coming back to Steam, but the whole situation raises mixed feelings

The past few weeks have seen the return of long-withdrawn games to Steam. Recently, this happened with Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, and it has now been announced (and partially implemented) that Tony Montana will soon join Sam Fisher. EC Digital is preparing a re-release of Scarface: The World is Yours.

Unfortunately, we don't know yet when the game will be available for sale on Steam, but the publisher assures us that we won't have to wait long. However, the title can already be purchased in the Epic Games Store for $29.99. This release is the result of an error by EC Digital, which didn't plan for such an early launch of the game. Therefore, the company is now working to get the game on Steam as soon as possible. The title offers AI-enhanced visual improvements as a free DLC. This is optional, so purists don't have to use it. Judging by the screenshots on Steam, it looks like the publisher made sure the game runs well on modern rigs. These images show the game running in a 1920x1080 widescreen resolution, an option not offered by the original 2006 release (although fans found their own solution). This is good news, as Ubisoft didn't bother with such an update in the recent re-release of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow.

Re-release raises some concerns

Something, however, casts a shadow over the joy of the re-release of Scarface: The World is Yours. It looks like the publisher just used fan-made mods, SilentPatch and Fusion Fix, to update the game without even reaching out to the creators. The company didn't have to do it (since both projects are open source), but ignoring the mods like that doesn't leave a good impression.

One of the developers of these modifications, known as Silent, also pointed out that when there was an attempt to re-release this title in the past, the brand owner, Universal Studios, firmly refused. They did it in a way that makes the moderator wonder if EC Digital actually got all the necessary approvals before releasing the game for sale. It's possible the company got the rights to the game itself, but didn't snag the rights to the brand, which has its roots in movies. Silent promised to investigate the matter, so we will see how it all ends.

