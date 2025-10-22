Xbox Magnus will offer a „premium experience” according to Xbox President, while the leaker predicts a $1500 price tag

Microsoft is thinking about making the next Xbox a high-end product, or at least that's what Sara Bond hinted at in her recent interview. The Xbox Ally X is expected to provide a glimpse into the future, and considering the probable specifications of Magnus, one of the leakers already suspects that Microsoft's next console will cost significantly more than a handheld.

Xbox Magnus could cost $1,500

Appearing as a guest on Mashable's channel, Sarah Bond answered a question about what Xbox Magnus will be. Timothy Bech Werth mentioned that as a player, he'd love to see a mix between a PC and a console, and he asked the Xbox boss if that's even doable. Sara Bond suggests that a super pricey console might be hitting the market soon:

The next-gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience. You're starting to see some of the thinking that we have in this handheld, but I don't want to give it all away.

On social media, some players interpret these words as a suggestion that the price of the Xbox Magnus will be exceptionally high. Tom from the channel Moore’s Law is Dead agrees with this. In the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, he discussed the console's price, and in his opinion, the probable price of the Xbox Magnus will be between $1,000 and $1,500.

For Xbox to succeed, they've got to nail three key things

The leaker added that such a high price sounds unreasonable for a console but is reasonable if we think of it as a ready-made computer, for which "Asus would charge $3,000." However, to have any chance, Xbox Magnus must do three things well:

Full backward compatibility; Refined operating system optimization; 48 GB of RAM.

The first point is crucial because without it, there's no console to talk about, and the second one is needed for the games to run well. Tom believes that a SteamOS-level optimization is necessary; otherwise, despite its components, Magnus's performance will still be worse than the PS6. Meanwhile, 48 GB of RAM is considered optimal for the year 2027, which is when, according to the leaker, the new Xbox is expected to be released.

Sarah Bond promises we'll get a powerful console, but the real question is how players will feel about the steep price. Even with the PlayStation 5 Pro, there were voices saying that Sony was asking for too much money, and the leaker's predictions indicate that Microsoft plans to double that amount. Back in the day, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One didn't sell well at first because they were just too pricey.