Step inside wrecks in the new NMS Breach update. Salvaged Atlas parts add even more ways to customize our ships

Just when we thought No Man’s Sky was done for the year (after two massive updates), here comes another one. Turns out Sean Murray’s door emojis weren’t hinting at Light No Fire after all, but they sure fit the new Breach update. So let’s step through and see what’s new in NMS.

Spacewalks and abandoned ships in No Man’s Sky

The Voyager update gave NMS fans something they’d been dreaming about for years: fully customizable starships. Breach isn’t quite as huge, but it’s a solid follow-up that builds nicely on that feature.

Source: No Man's Sky; Developer: Hello Games

With Breach, we can now explore space wrecks and salvage parts, unlocking all sorts of new ship-building pieces. But it’s not just simple scavenging anymore, you can actually explore the insides of these drifting ships.

The workshop has also been improved, letting you create even bigger and more creative ships than before. And just think about what the community will come up with next, their builds were already crazy, from floating forklifts to Nokia 3310.

And usual, the new update introduces a new expedition packed with rewards, sending us to a desolate, abandoned universe to uncover the mystery of a doomed ship. By salvaging space wrecks, we can collect massive structural pieces and rare, glowing Atlas-themed components.

With the purple star systems finally arriving in the Worlds Part 2 update earlier this year, the Breach expedition is calling on players to team up and explore these rare, unusual galaxy sectors. From gas giants to planets with deep oceans and wild landscapes, they’re perfect for some spooky Halloween adventures.