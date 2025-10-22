Step inside wrecks in the new NMS Breach update. Salvaged Atlas parts add even more ways to customize our ships

Breach update brings more space wrecks, and spooky Halloween adventures to No Man’s Sky. With new vertical parts, we can now build even bigger, heavier ships.

Olga Racinowska

Step inside wrecks in the new NMS Breach update. Salvaged Atlas parts add even more ways to customize our ships, image source: No Man's Sky; Developer: Hello Games.
Step inside wrecks in the new NMS Breach update. Salvaged Atlas parts add even more ways to customize our ships Source: No Man's Sky; Developer: Hello Games.

Just when we thought No Man’s Sky was done for the year (after two massive updates), here comes another one. Turns out Sean Murray’s door emojis weren’t hinting at Light No Fire after all, but they sure fit the new Breach update. So let’s step through and see what’s new in NMS.

Spacewalks and abandoned ships in No Man’s Sky

The Voyager update gave NMS fans something they’d been dreaming about for years: fully customizable starships. Breach isn’t quite as huge, but it’s a solid follow-up that builds nicely on that feature.

Source: No Man's Sky; Developer: Hello Games

With Breach, we can now explore space wrecks and salvage parts, unlocking all sorts of new ship-building pieces. But it’s not just simple scavenging anymore, you can actually explore the insides of these drifting ships.

The workshop has also been improved, letting you create even bigger and more creative ships than before. And just think about what the community will come up with next, their builds were already crazy, from floating forklifts to Nokia 3310.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

And usual, the new update introduces a new expedition packed with rewards, sending us to a desolate, abandoned universe to uncover the mystery of a doomed ship. By salvaging space wrecks, we can collect massive structural pieces and rare, glowing Atlas-themed components.

With the purple star systems finally arriving in the Worlds Part 2 update earlier this year, the Breach expedition is calling on players to team up and explore these rare, unusual galaxy sectors. From gas giants to planets with deep oceans and wild landscapes, they’re perfect for some spooky Halloween adventures.

More:

No Man's Sky

August 9, 2016

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map