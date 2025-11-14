Players complain about desync in Anno 117. If you play multiplayer, be prepared for crashes but devs are working to solve it

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the eighth installment in the series of historical city builder economic strategy games. This time, we are transported to ancient Rome, where our task is not only to conquer new islands, but also to build our own city. This title also allows you to play online with others in PvP, co-op, hybrid, and even campaign co-op modes. The problem is that a large number of players complain that playing with other people is significantly difficult due to desync. Let’s talk about it!

Desync in Anno 117 multiplayer explained

The possibility of playing economic strategies with your friends, especially when there are so many options available thanks to the various game modes in Anno 117, is a great option for players. Unfortunately, despite their best intentions, many people cannot do this, even if they want to. This is all due to desync issues.

Players report that they often receive the following error message while playing with friends: "A multiplayer dependency is currently unavailable. Please try again later: [TRAJAN-131661-01]. Unfortunately, every attempt to reset the game and start again ends with the problem reappearing after a few minutes. This issue often occurs in the endgame.

Unfortunately, there is currently no solution that would help remedy this situation. However, the developers themselves are aware of it and in their latest dev blog dedicated to other known issues and bugs, they inform us about it. While they have not yet provided a solution, one of the teams has already been assigned to fix it.

Therefore, for now, you have to be patient. Of course, you can continue to try to play with other people in multiplayer mode, but we cannot promise that you will not encounter certain inconveniences.