Last game of September in Xbox Game Pass. It's a forgotten gem from the Tomb Raider universe

Today, the final September addition for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers goes live. It's Lara Croft's side adventure—the one that once paved the way for the modern Tomb Raider trilogy.

Christian Pieniazek

Last game of September in Xbox Game Pass. It's a forgotten gem from the Tomb Raider universe, image source: Crystal Dynamics / Microsoft.
Last game of September in Xbox Game Pass. It's a forgotten gem from the Tomb Raider universe Source: Crystal Dynamics / Microsoft.

On the last day of September, Microsoft dropped the final game they had lined up for the second half of the month for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. Starting today, subscribers can expect Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, an unusual adventure of the famous archaeologist.

Related:Xbox Games with Gold for January 2019 announced

Unusual because it is shown in an isometric view and focuses on the cooperation of Miss Croft with her companion, a Mayan warrior named Totec (although you can also play alone). Together, the protagonist and her companion team up to take down the evil Xolotl, and they need to use an ancient artifact to do it.

Before our duo can achieve their goal, they've got a journey ahead where they'll need to solve environmental puzzles, dodge various traps, and face off against all sorts of enemies straight out of Mayan mythology. In battle, Lara makes use of her dual pistols, while Totec wields a spear.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is a game that somewhat paved the way for 2013's Tomb Raider. What's interesting, the game got a sequel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

August 18, 2010

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map