Last game of September in Xbox Game Pass. It's a forgotten gem from the Tomb Raider universe

On the last day of September, Microsoft dropped the final game they had lined up for the second half of the month for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. Starting today, subscribers can expect Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, an unusual adventure of the famous archaeologist.

Unusual because it is shown in an isometric view and focuses on the cooperation of Miss Croft with her companion, a Mayan warrior named Totec (although you can also play alone). Together, the protagonist and her companion team up to take down the evil Xolotl, and they need to use an ancient artifact to do it.

Before our duo can achieve their goal, they've got a journey ahead where they'll need to solve environmental puzzles, dodge various traps, and face off against all sorts of enemies straight out of Mayan mythology. In battle, Lara makes use of her dual pistols, while Totec wields a spear.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is a game that somewhat paved the way for 2013's Tomb Raider. What's interesting, the game got a sequel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.