Looking for “Everyone brings a dish” in Cookie Jam? Answer is here

Are you in a Thanksgiving mood? Cookie Jam developers definitely are. Let’s answer “Everyone brings a dish”.
So, it seems that we celebrate Thanksgiving a little bit earlier this year. At least that looks like it when we look at Cookie Jam questions. They are all about holiday food, gatherings and shared meals. “Key lime, apple, sweet potato,” “Roast turkey to serve to guests” or “A group tied by blood or bond” speak for themselves. The Buzzword we are about to answer here also fits perfectly into this category - “Everyone brings a dish.” So, let’s solve this riddle.
Do you like to eat with other people? And if the answer is yes, does one person/group cook and the other eat it, or does everyone bring something? Of course, there is always a possibility to go to the restaurant, right? The party where everyone shares something they prepared is called
It seems like potluck (pot and luck) is a fitting name for a gathering of people on which everyone brings something tasty to eat. Of course, the dish must be large enough for a big group of people to eat, you don’t cook only for yourself!
Now, that we answered the fourth questions of this week’s Buzzwords, it’s time to face the next one – “Take it home and eat it the next day.” Good luck!
