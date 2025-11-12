Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls second closed beta weekend will be the first week of December

Today, during the PlayStation State of Play Japan, we learned about the next closed beta weekend for the upcoming tag-team fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. This Japanese-styled vision of the Marvel universe was initially revealed as the closing announcement at PlayStation’s June State of Play. The closed beta announced today is the second, following the playtest in early September. The second closed beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, featuring Spider-Man and Ghost Rider, will be available starting December 5th through December 7th.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls reveals second closed beta weekend with two new characters

Arc System Works, the team behind this exciting new 2D tag-team, 4v4 fighting game, learned some lessons from the initial closed beta. In September, the closed beta had specific time windows during which players could participate, with four sessions throughout the weekend. There must have been a good reason this was done, but players weren't super happy about it. This second closed beta in December will have zero breaks throughout the weekend, so players will finally be able to jump on whenever it is convenient for them.

This second beta will also allow players the chance to play as two iconic Marvel characters for the first time. Previously, only six of the eight characters revealed so far have been in the beta tests. This December, players will get the opportunity to try out Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. During the showcase, a brief interview with the developers also revealed some interesting information about the game. When asked why the team settled on Robbie Reyes for Ghost Rider, their response was, “I can’t go into too much detail today. But in terms of the story, there was a reason why we wanted to feature a younger Ghost Rider.” This is the first hint of a story in this game, which could be an exciting addition.

For more updates on the games you’re looking forward to, join our community on Google News. There, you can find news on the latest releases and more insights into the world of video games.

Aside from the two new playable characters, the second beta will also include two new maps: the X Mansion, which the team promises will be full of hidden details and surprises, and the Savage Land, another location closely tied to the X-Men. We still don’t have a release date for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, but the game has an incredible art style and continues to showcase exciting new content. Plus, it’s great that players can try it out this early if they register for the closed beta.