Minecraft's nearly 15-year march has come to an end. Youtuber has finally reached the mythical Far Lands

We've recently shared that a Minecraft player’s incredible 15-year-long adventure is finally coming to an end. YouTuber AntVenom predicted this ending - and it turns out he was spot on. Just two days ago, Kurt “KurtJMac” Mac finally hit his goal: reaching the Far Lands.

The end of an almost 15-year journey

Let’s remember: the Far Lands aren’t an actual part of the game - they’re just a glitch that made distant areas of the map generate incorrectly. This resulted in generating bizarre, chaotic areas. The glitch was fixed in version 1.8, so KurtJMac had to play on the older 1.7.3 version to reach the Far Lands.

Reaching the Far Lands without using creative mode or any mods is insanely time-consuming. KurtJMac started his journey back in 2011 and finally reached the Far Lands on October 4, 2025 - almost 15 years later.

He documented the entire journey on his YouTube channel in a series called Far Lands or Bust, divided into multiple seasons. You can see the moment he finally reached his goal in his latest video, around the 3:43:25 mark.

It’s also worth noting that throughout his journey, KurtJMac raised money for several charities, including Child’s Play, Direct Relief, PAWS, and the Equal Justice Initiative. During the final episode, the fundraiser surpassed half a million dollars.

Commenters are congratulating the creator on finally reaching his goal - and they’re blown away by his incredible perseverance. Many fans see this as a legendary moment in the history of Minecraft - and think Mojang should find a way to honor it in the game.

Mojang/Microsoft, please memorialize this somehow in the game. Fourteen years! Well done, KurtJMac!

14 years, 6 months, 29 days. I was 5, 6 years old when this started. Now I'm 20. Congratulations man.

This is an amazing moment in video gaming history.

It's worth mentioning that even after reaching the Far Lands, KurtJMac does not intend to end the series yet. He will continue to play in the same world, where "many distorted landscapes and curiosities await discovery."

