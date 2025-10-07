Is Steam down? Loading too long? An error occurred? Valve has some issues with the code right now

It is not a mystery that Steam is one of the top players when it comes to selling games on PC. It means that when it goes offline it is even more visible than in the case of any other online store. Let’s keep in mind that coordinating so many clients and community members (as Steam is also a place to talk about games) is a demanding task. That’s why they undergo maintenance every Tuesday. However, this time it looks like something went wrong and after a temporal working period, the store has once again some issues. It is loading too long, showing a strange code or just an error massage: “An error occurred while processing your request.”

Is Steam down?

Update 1: It seems that Steam is back online. At least for now. Update 2: Steam is down once again. Update 3: and it works again…

After today’s maintenance, Steam has not gone back to its full working state. Well, it went for some time. However, there are some problems with it now. First, Valve’s store showed some broken code. Later it loaded endlessly and now it shows an error “An error occurred while processing your request.” The truth is that we can’t do anything about it and all that can be done is to wait until Valve fixes the problem. The good news is that it should be quite quickly, as Valve tries to solve these issues instantly.

While Steam is very dependable and it works well almost all the time, we need to remember that it has some issues from time to time. The last big crash was during the release of Silksong. However, this game crashed more than one store, so it can be forgiven in this case. Let’s hope that Valve will fix the problem ASAP.