Most important location in Fallout: New Vegas could have looked completely different. Originally, devs had a unique vision

Judging from the old concept artwork, Hoover Dam could have been a much more interesting location in Fallout: New Vegas. The artist's vision, however, didn't make it to the game.
One of the concept art pieces from the early development phase of Fallout 3 by Black Isle Studios shows what the Hoover Dam location could have looked like, which later returned in Fallout: New Vegas. Unfortunately, the artist's idea was never realized. It's a shame because it could have been a much more interesting location filled with life.
Even if life there glows a bit in the dark, the atmospheric settlement "anchored" on the dam is mainly a feast for the eyes. What ended up in the game is much more barren and empty. You could say it also fits the post-apocalyptic setting, but it could have been better.
This drawing comes from the time when Fallout 3 was known as "Project Van Buren." The creators might have been thinking about adding this location to the Fallout world back then, but it actually ended up happening in the spin-off New Vegas, which used a lot of ideas from Van Buren.
Players who are rediscovering this project after years really like the concept, and a lot of them actually prefer this version of the dam, even if it doesn't quite fit the wasteland theme. The settlement could have been the second largest gathering of people outside of New Vegas itself.
Depends on how good a story they could tell around it. The art is amazing, though. THAT fires a person's imagination. Shanty town built on top of a dam, what a fun concept. The waterfall made from a breach in the dam is a nice touch.
With today's tech, they would probably tweak that idea a bit, and a "megaton" dam wouldn't look quite like it does in the picture. If we recall the concept arts for Fallout: New Vegas, the titular city also gave the impression of stretching for many miles.
This looks great and all but I'm immediately reminded of the New Vegas concept art that made it look like a city sprawling on for miles. Had they actually tried something like this in game, it probably would have been nowhere near as impressive, which is pretty standard for concept art, but I think it would be more extreme than usual.
Having good ideas is important when creating a game, but as you can see here, they don't always get the green light. Many studios share concept art to show how game elements could have looked and how much was achieved. Although the Hoover Dam in Fallout: New Vegas looks less spectacular, it didn't disrupt the overall positive reception of the game.
Author: Arkadiusz Strzala
Author: Arkadiusz Strzala
