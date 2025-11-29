This week’s Grow a Garden (GaG) update time is changed. Farmers Market and Admin Abuse will be earlier

Grow a Garden is known for being very punctual with its updates. This weekend, though, Farmers Market and Admin Abuse will be earlier.
Grow a Garden is one of the most popular Roblox games for many reasons. One of them is weekly updates. They are quite punctual we might add – 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET and Admin Abuse an hour earlier. This time, though, the event will start sooner!
Update: Just a few minutes ago, DJ Jhai announced that Farmers Market will take place in the regular time - 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 3 PM CET. Have fun.
Just earlier today, DJ Jhai, on the official GaG Discord, announced that this week, the Farmers Market event will start much earlier! The update will go live at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 12 PM CET. Many players will probably sleep at this time. Not to mention that Admin Abuse will be proportionally earlier, too. So, one hour before the update. If you are not sure about your time, you can check them in this linked post.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Looking for the answer to “Food is canned at the” in Cookie Jam? You’re in the right place
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick