„Nate is allergic to hornets” Baby Steps delayed in a not so subtle video

Today, in classic Devolver fashion, the team behind the upcoming humorous physics-based game, Baby Steps, has announced a short delay with a video that is not subtle about why. If you’re a fan of video games and were on the internet at all last week, you may have heard that Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date. After years of hype and waiting, fans finally have a day to look forward to next week, September 4th, which was only a few days before Baby Steps’ original release date.

Baby Steps doesn’t shy away from why it’s delaying its launch by a few weeks

Baby Steps was originally planned to launch on September 8th, but with such a huge game launching in such close proximity, it makes sense that the team would want to give themselves a little more space. Now, the game will launch on September 23rd instead. This is a question that nearly all video game developers have had to ask themselves since last week’s reveal, but it does hit particularly hard for small indie teams. Devolver is not known for shying away from transparency; they have hosted multiple showcases where the only announcements are delays. So, in announcing the delay, they released a trailer featuring the protagonist from Baby Steps climbing up a giant statue of Hornet from Silksong.

Fortunately, for fans who have been waiting for the full release of Baby Steps, they will only have to wait a few weeks longer. In theory, this should give enough time for the immediate excitement of Silksong to subside, allowing people enough time to play through most of the game and then jump right into Baby Steps.

Baby Steps is the second game from Bennett Foddy, who you may remember from Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, the absurd and frustratingly challenging physics game about climbing a mountain with a hammer while stuck in a cauldron. I wish there were a better way to describe it. But it’s safe to say there is a serious level of excitement for Foddy’s next unique title, which promises to be similar in levels of challenge and ridiculousness.

In responses on social media, fans shared their understanding, with one user writing: “That was so nice of you to move dates so Silksong stood a chance.” Ultimately, a very considerate move from the Devolver team.