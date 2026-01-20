New graphics from Fable suggest return of crime city from second installment of RPG series

A sizable set of concept art from the new Fable has leaked online. They allow us to guess more about what Playground Games studio is doing.
We still know very little about Fable, the continuation of the popular RPG series from years ago, which is being developed by Playground Games, known for the Forza Horizon series. Therefore, we welcome any new information about this project with interest.The latest updates have brought us some concept art from this game.
We don't really know when these concept art pieces were created. The game has been in development since 2018, so some of the things shown in these images may have changed.
This month, specifically on January 22 at 10:00 am PT, Microsoft is hosting a Developer Direct presentation. Matt Booty, the head of Xbox, recently confirmed that one of the games to be showcased there will be Fable.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
