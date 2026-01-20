„Poison under the guise of entertainment.” GTA 6 at risk of being completely banned in Russia

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been surrounded by controversy—remember the Hot Coffee mod scandal with San Andreas? So, it's pretty likely the upcoming GTA 6 (set to release on November 19) will stir things up too. Already, a politician from Russia believes the game contains "immoral content" and is threatening to ban its sale in the country.

Ban on GTA 6 in Russia?

Back in June last year, there was a leak that gave us some info about GTA 6. Turns out, the game will have clubs with male strippers. In a recent interview, Mikhail Ivanov, vice-chairman of the World Russian People's Council, stated that the inclusion of adult scenes in GTA 6 – especially the aforementioned clubs – violates basic moral standards.

The devs of GTA 6 are intentionally adding destructive and vulgar content to their game, which is totally unacceptable from a moral standpoint for society. This includes the planned inclusion of male strip club scenes, which constitutes a direct and cynical violation of basic moral standards and traditional spiritual values.

Ivanov believes that such content is harmful and can "corrupt the younger generation." He also added that other countries have already taken steps to "prevent the sale of the poison of corruption and permissiveness to children under the guise of entertainment." He described the GTA series as a "dangerous tool of influence."

In this context, Ivanov is calling on Rockstar Games to remove or change the controversial content. He also demanded that GTA 6 be blocked unless a special version without any immoral content is made for the Russian market.

It is unknown how Rockstar will respond to Ivanov's words—if they respond at all. Players think it's ridiculous because GTA is a series known for its immoral content, especially since you're playing as criminals.