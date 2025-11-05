Issues with Claim Throne CB in EU5? You're not alone

War. War never changes. It’s a phrase that Fallout series has taught us well. It might be true, but the reasons for starting a war can be nearly infinite. From small misunderstandings to brutal assaults. Even though the times changed and the technology behind military warfare advanced dramatically, we still fight for the same reasons – money and power. Europa Universalis 5 tries to account for all the possible reasons for war, or casus belli, but at least one of them seems to fall short due to technical issues – Claim Throne. Let’s try to look in more depth at what’s going on and why this CB appears to be bugged.

Issues with Claim Throne Casus Belli in Europa Universalis 5

It was said that Europa Universalis 5 won’t be just your everyday sequel. It was said to be a mix of the best hits of Paradox strategy games. If such statement was to stand, it had to add a lot of complexity to the title, which sometimes can result in technical difficulties like crashes, but also in-game issues like bugs. One of such seems to be related to Claim Throne Casus Belli where those granted by events are bugged. What’s going on?

There are multiple reports by the fans stating that Claim Throne CB gained through events are not working correctly. It appears that after successfully completing those events, during the peace deal, an option for union is missing. The only possible outcome appears to be a regular peace deal. This makes no sense whatsoever, as the whole reason for starting the conflict was to gain power in the region to begin with.

Sadly, there is no fix or workaround available at this point. The only thing to do about it is to wait for future patches from Paradox hoping that they will resolve the issue with Claim Throne CB. Fortunately, the devs have already acknowledged the problem and are working on a resolution, so we can hope that an update consisting of the fix will become available shortly.

To stay updated about the state of the game and its latest changes, you can join EU5’s official Discord server or follow the title’s profile on X. Of course, following the production via Steam is also a valid option to stay in-the-know. Good luck with your conquest!