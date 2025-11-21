New survival horror looks brutal and terrifying, with gameplay proving it every second

Back in July this year, Saber Interactive announced Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, a survival horror game based on the iconic horror movie directed by Clive Barker. From the beginning, the devs didn't hide the fact that their project would be exceptionally brutal, featuring scenes of torture, spilling gallons of blood from characters appearing on screen, and including other controversial elements. Now we can see it for ourselves, as the developers have released the first gameplay trailer.

No need to beat around the bush – if anyone had any doubts, it's crystal clear now that Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is definitely for adults only. Players who don't mind some bloody executions and other rare elements in video games will step into the shoes of Aidan, who's doing whatever it takes to rescue his girlfriend trapped in a hellish dimension called the Labyrinth.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set to launch in 2026, although its exact release date isn't yet known.