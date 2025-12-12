Open world in the biggest game in the LEGO Batman series is looking better and better. Legacy of the Dark Knight in new trailer

Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight appeared at The Game Awards 2025.
TT Games shared that they were part of this year's The Game Awards on December 9th. At the event hosted by Geoff Keighley, the team brought along a new trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, their third-person action game that basically covers Batman's entire career. We also learned its release date, which is set for May 29, 2026.
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, announced in August, is the largest project dedicated to the brick version of the Gotham Knight to date. The creators are giving us an open world to explore using different Batmobiles, the Tumbler, and Batcycles.
Besides Batman, whose adventures we will experience, there is a wide range of other characters – from Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, and Nightwing, to Joker, Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, and Bane. The devs really put in the effort to recreate iconic moments from Batman movies, but they did it with a funny twist, which is a trademark of everything under the LEGO brand.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
