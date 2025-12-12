A bold move by the creators of Alan Wake. Control Resonant isn't a just sequel, but a completely new experience

Studio Remedy Entertainment appeared at The Game Awards 2025 and showed the world a trailer for its new project, an action RPG titled Control Resonant.
Remedy Entertainment is a regular at The Game Awards, so it's no surprise that at today's event, Sam Lake's team decided to reveal the carefully hidden details about one of their new projects. We're talking about Control Resonant, the follow-up to that unique action-adventure game that first came out in 2019.
According to the official announcement from November 2024, Control Resonant is an action RPG game. However, the trailer presented by the creators and the specifics they revealed shed some new light on this game. As it turns out, the main character is not Jesse Faden, known from the first game, but her brother, Dylan.
The reason for this is that the game's action takes place 7 years after the events of the first Control. The protagonist we know will disappear under mysterious circumstances, and the Federal Bureau of Control will no longer be a barrier to the supernatural forces that Faden faces. As a result, the setting for the events presented here will be a "twisted" version of Manhattan.
The title is set to come out in 2026, and the story will be told in a way that you won't need to know the first one to get it.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
