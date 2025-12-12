Yakuza creator throws down the gauntlet to SEGA. Gang of Dragon looks like the game he's been making all his life

Toshihiro Nagoshi showed the world a new game. Gang of Dragon looks like another installment of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series.

Christian Pieniazek

Toshihiro Nagoshi is a developer to whom the video game industry owes the creation of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series. After leaving Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the creator founded his own development team called Nagoshi Studio. His first work is Gang of Dragon, an action game about gangster conflicts in the Japanese underworld.

Gang of Dragon doesn't yet have a set release date. The trailer also doesn't reveal the target platforms for this title. So, fans of Toshihiro Nagoshi's project have no choice but to be patient and wait for more details.

More:

Gang of Dragon

TBA

PC
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

