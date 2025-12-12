Yakuza creator throws down the gauntlet to SEGA. Gang of Dragon looks like the game he's been making all his life

Toshihiro Nagoshi is a developer to whom the video game industry owes the creation of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series. After leaving Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the creator founded his own development team called Nagoshi Studio. His first work is Gang of Dragon, an action game about gangster conflicts in the Japanese underworld.

Gang of Dragon doesn't yet have a set release date. The trailer also doesn't reveal the target platforms for this title. So, fans of Toshihiro Nagoshi's project have no choice but to be patient and wait for more details.