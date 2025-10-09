Blue Protocol: Star Resonance plagued by server issues on launch day

Today marks the release of a new massively multiplayer game, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. Already, at the time of writing, there are nearly 100,000 players on Steam, according to SteamDB. But, as with any game launch, there are bound to be issues. Some players can’t even log in to the game, instead seeing a -1000 error and being told to try again later. But that’s not the only issue plaguing Blue Protocol: Star Resonance today.

EU and US players are frustrated over Blue Protocol Star Resonance server issues

The Steam Community Discussions page for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance has several posts from users complaining that the game is essentially “unplayable” and blaming the lack of regional servers. If you’re experiencing server issues, the problem could stem from several factors. First, Blue Protocol Star Resonance is not available everywhere. The developers shared on their FAQ page that BP:SR “will be available in most countries in North America, South America, and Europe. A release in Southeast Asia under a different publisher is also planned.” But they don’t get into the specifics; instead, they only promise “most” countries in those regions. They do add, “A complete list of countries where the game will be available will be published later.” Though it appears, with some light internet research, that this list hasn’t been posted just yet.

Some users are suggesting that players who can’t connect use a VPN, but that might not be the perfect solution either. Since there is no in-game option to choose a server, players speculate that there is only one, or at least only one per region. Users who are trying to connect from a distance, such as another country or even another continent, might experience significant lag or even be unable to connect. Some Steam discussion posts suggest there is no EU server, which could be what’s causing connection problems for many players based in Europe.

It is also possible that more players are trying to play the game than the development team expected. This is not an uncommon issue when a game launches. The team prepared for a reasonable number of players, only to realize they had way more players interested in jumping in than they expected. If the servers are at capacity, it could take only a day or two for the team to expand server sizes.

Ultimately, there is a lot of anger and confusion surrounding Blue Protocol: Star Resonance’s launch today. This is reflected in the global Steam reviews, which currently sit at Mostly Negative, with only 37% positive reviews. The details about the servers aren’t entirely clear, and misinformation is bound to be out there, so take everything with a grain of salt. If you are able to jump into the game today, along with the thousands of other players online at the time of writing, hopefully, you are having a better experience than some of these other players.