Battlefield 6 is the second worst-rated installment of the series on Steam. There are at least several reasons for this

Currently eight installments of the Battlefield series have been released on Steam, although one of them has since been removed from sale. The recently released Battlefield 6 marked a return to the series’ roots, which initially earned it plenty of praise from players. However, it has since become the second worst-rated entry in the franchise. There are several reasons for this situation.

Battlefield series ratings on Steam

A user named mandbeyn shared a graphic on Reddit, compiling the ratings of all Battlefield installments on Steam. You can see it below. It’s worth noting that most installments - except for Bad Company 2, BF2042, and BF6 - appeared on Steam some time after their original release.

As you can see, only Battlefield 2042 fares worse than Battlefield 6 - which isn’t particularly surprising, as the previous installment faced massive criticism from players. The current 42% positive rating can still be seen as a relative success - especially compared to the mere 24% the game received on its Steam page shortly after launch. Over the years, EA DICE managed to improve the game to some extent, but the bitter aftertaste remains.

The top three spots are not surprising either. Battlefield 1 gave players exactly what they were looking for - massive, dynamic battles and a convincing war atmosphere. Meanwhile, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4 are now regarded as classics that many players remember with great nostalgia. The former could have scored a bit higher if not for the fact that EA removed it from digital stores and shut down its online servers some time ago.

What may come as a surprise, though, is the relatively low position of Battlefield 3, which ranked lower than even Battlefield 5. It’s worth recalling that “5” faced heavy criticism even before its release - among other things, for its unconventional portrayal of World War II. Currently, the game is also attracting a wave of negative reviews due to a plague of cheaters. As for BF3, one Reddit user offered an explanation for the situation.

Mixed Steam reviews of BF3 could be because of EA's launcher and PunkBuster issues many players don't know how to solve.

Why is Battlefield 6 receiving mixed reviews?

Although many players consider Battlefield 6 to be a very good installment, its reception on Steam is currently mixed. There are several main reasons for this, one of which is the lukewarm reception of the RedSec module. However, it operates separately from the main game - something many players point to as proof of how unreliable Steam reviews can sometimes be.

I understand the negative feedback regarding Redsec but this is a valuable lesson in why review bombing can be disingenuous. The game is genuinely good.

Players dissatisfied with the new content introduced in the first season are also leaving negative reviews. Specifically, this criticism concerns overly bright character skins, an overpriced battle pass, and the worst map in the series' history. A major factor affecting the overall rating was a massive review bombing campaign by Chinese players, who heavily downvoted Battlefield 6. If not for that, the game would likely have achieved a much higher rating.

Fortunately, EA DICE continues to make efforts to win back the community - for instance, the most controversial skins have already been removed from the game. The much-criticized challenge system, which forced BF6 players to participate in RedSec, has also been revised. Time will tell whether the studio’s ongoing efforts will ultimately improve the game’s reception on Steam.

