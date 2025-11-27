Are No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 the greatest comebacks in gaming? Players recall other similar stories

The day a much-anticipated game drops is definitely an exciting time for many players, as they get to dive into a brand-new adventure. Unfortunately, as history shows, not every release turns out to be a hit. From time to time, we hear about major titles that have disappointed fans with their poor execution or unfulfilled promises.

Fortunately, not every bad release has to mean the death of a particular game. In recent years, we've seen quite a few times when a developer managed to fix their game, and players fell in love with it all over again. Today, some of these stories are already considered legendary.

Biggest comebacks in gaming history

Not too long ago, a post popped up online that got players talking quite a bit. The author of the post is a user known as "furrynoy96." In their entry, the player mentioned the great comebacks of games like No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077. Both of those games were in pretty rough shape when they launched, and players really let them have it with a lot of criticism. Even though people had written off these games, the developers' hard work brought them back to life, earning them players' appreciation and a solid reputation. The user asked the community about other similar stories of gaming flops that rose from the ashes.

No Man's Sky | Hello Games

The responses didn't take long to appear. In the comments, we find many interesting examples of games that, despite disappointing their fans at launch, managed to recover thanks to the work of their creators. Games such as Total War: Rome 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Final Fantasy XIV were mentioned. Of course, there are many more games listed, but some received significantly more attention.

Rome II. Took a literal year of patching to get it to run. Rome was not patched in a day. These days its fantastic and remains one of my most played (if not a top contender) games. – Saint_Sin.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (the EA one). The pay to play was ass, but removing it left us with an incredible game. And then they kept adding more and more content. – neoshadowdgm.

Final Fantasy XIV was a notable case. – Aerythea.

The mentioned games disappointed players for various reasons on their launch day. Total War: Rome 2 faced huge technical issues at on day one. In the case of Star Wars Battlefront 2, players were irritated by the game's monetization system. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XIV got some flak for having bugs and a pretty basic gameplay system. Ultimately, all of the mentioned games were patched, giving them a second life.