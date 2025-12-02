The first man on Earth has finally escaped from Tarkov. But the dev has bitter news for him

It took over 8 years and the release of version 1.0 for a player to finally escape from the city in Escape from Tarkov.

The launch of Battlestate Games' realistic shooter went about as well as Tarkov fans expected. 44% positive reviews out of over 35,000 reviews on Steam is not exactly a reason to be proud. Even if the content of some of these reviews might be a bit surprising, and even after more than 2 weeks, many people are still enjoying the game, even on Valve's platform alone.

One of these Tarkov explorers managed to achieve something that, ironically, no one had accomplished before.

Victory...

To no one's surprise, the main goal of Escape from Tarkov is nothing other than "Escape from Tarkov." Of course, along the way, there are plenty of major missions, minor tasks, and lots of combat, but ultimately, the titular "quest" is the ultimate challenge. And the biggest one, as many players, including streamer Tigz, painfully discovered.

The YouTuber is one of the veterans of EfT, but even he needed a lot of time to tackle the final mission in the new location in version 1.0: The Terminal. The game can be brutal right from the start, but the ending was a real challenge, even for a seasoned streamer.

Suffice it to say that Nikita Buyanov, the CEO of Battlestate Games, wrote about Tigz's first unsuccessful attempt to complete the Terminal almost 7 hours before the creators finally congratulated the streamer on escaping from Tarkov.

During this time, the player's stream was watched not only by regular players but also by members of the game's development team. Congratulations quickly came not only from Buyanov but also from other fans of EfT.

... Pyrrhic?

However, Tigz may still have a reason to return to Escape from Tarkov. Actually, there are three reasons. The head of BG mentioned on X that the streamer finished the game with the second-worst ending out of the four available. Perhaps that's why the devs wrote on the official EfT account: "You survived. But at what cost?"

Furthermore, Bujanow hinted at a "special something" for the first person who finishes Escape from Tarkov with the best possible ending. It might take a bit of time because, apart from dealing with enemies, it seems like unpatched bugs are making it harder to reach that goal.

Some players are also wondering what could be worse than the explosive finale that Tigz reached (presumably a similar finale, just with, let's call it, the player's character's involvement). I don't think it's about downgrading the game, which is definitely something the developers are working on after a veteran complained that the challenges weren't hardcore enough.