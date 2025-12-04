NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicts that in the next two or three years, about 90% of the world’s knowledge could be generated by AI

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again praised the potential of artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, he emphasized that everyone – no matter what they do – should learn to use AI, arguing that it’s not something to fear but a tool that can help people learn faster and work more efficiently. In an interview with Joe Rogan, Huang went even further, predicting that in the near future, around 90% of the world’s knowledge could come from AI.

Jensen Huang on AI

NVIDIA began as a graphics card company, but in recent years, it has emerged as a major player in AI and machine learning. The company lately partnered with Oracle and the U.S. Department of Energy to build some of the world’s largest AI supercomputers. So it’s no surprise that their CEO is very enthusiastic about the technology.

When chatting with Joe Rogan, Jensen Huang said, “In the future… maybe two or three years, 90% of the world’s knowledge will likely be generated by AI.” He explained that, in his view, it doesn’t really matter whether knowledge comes from human-written textbooks or AI-generated content. To him, there isn’t much difference between the two.

The biggest issue with his statement is that AI isn’t always right. Scientists have found that AI will “hallucinate” because of how it’s trained and tested. Right now, AI models get rewarded for giving an answer, even when they’re unsure, rather than admitting they don’t know. So, they end up guessing confidently, kind of like a student taking a test. Researchers say these “hallucinations” aren’t a bug – they’re just how AI works today, and they’ll keep happening unless we change how AI is evaluated.

For now, especially with free versions of AI like Gemini or OpenAI, these tools aren’t a fully reliable way to learn. You still need to double-check whether what they generate is true or not.

Jensen Huang's views resemble Elon Musk’s vision about AI and robots making everyone wealthy by doing most of the work, leaving humans free to focus on what they want. In his vision, robots could handle everything efficiently and make life easier, but who’s actually going to afford them? That part isn’t clear.

So, just like with Huang’s prediction, even if this future is possible, we’re still a long way from AI being able to do everything perfectly.