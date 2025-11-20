Elon Musk believes AI robotics could make all people wealthy, but not everybody agrees “AI will make everyone wealthy in the same way access to the internet made everyone smart”

Once again, Elon Musk is showing strong confidence in the technology his companies are developing. He plans to release an AI-generated game, which he believes is a great idea, even though the gaming community isn’t exactly on board, with many arguing that AI can’t replace human creativity. Even the publishing director of Larian Studios commented: “we don’t need another cash grab.” When Grokopedia launched at the end of October, Musk claimed it was better than Wikipedia, but people were quick to point out its flaws. Now, his latest post on X has kicked off yet another debate.

Elon Musk’s vision of a wealthy future for us all

At U.S. – Saudi Investment Forum 2025, Elon Musk talked about AI, robotics, and the future of technology. He covered Tesla’s humanoid robots, robotaxi plans, and his vision for automation. A short clip of him saying, “there’s basically only one way to make everyone wealthy and that is AI robotics,” was posted by someone else, and Musk later reposted it, saying:

The most likely outcome is that AI and robots make everyone wealthy. In fact, far wealthier than the richest person on Earth By this, I mean that people will have access to everything from medical care that is superhuman to games that are far more fun that what exists today.

Not everyone agreed with him, and his post quickly got flooded with mocking comments. Some people wrote things like “AI will make everyone wealthy in the same way access to the internet made everyone smart,” while others joked “’and atomic power will give us electricity too cheap to metre.' Heard it all before, mate.”

There’s also another clip where he goes into more detail about his prediction for the future and why he thinks people could get wealthier. In his view, if everyone had humanoid robots, daily chores would be a breeze, and work would basically become optional. But he doesn’t really address the fact that most people couldn’t afford those robots in the first place. For now, it all just feels like a utopian dream – especially when Musk suggests this future could be just 10–20 years away.

Source: X @Vjay031

Developing artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating areas in science. However, when a tool meant to assist begins to replace human work (and, most importantly, creativity) it raises concerns that the technology may be heading in the wrong direction. Skepticism about the trajectory of AI is already growing, and even Google’s CEO has warned that it could become another bubble on the verge of bursting.