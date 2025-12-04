How to unlock Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign. New characters are within your reach

Scholar and Undertaker are new characters in Elden Ring Nightreign. Do you want to know how to unlock them? We explain this process here.

Dawid Lubczynski

How to unlock Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign. New characters are within your reach, image source: Elden Ring: Nightreign, developer: From Software.
How to unlock Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign. New characters are within your reach Source: Elden Ring: Nightreign, developer: From Software.

Elden Ring Nightreign has finally received its first DLC – The Forsaken Hollows, eagerly awaited by fans, which, in addition to adding a new shifting earth and two Nightlords – Balancers and Dreglord – also includes two characters. We are talking about Scholar and Undertaker. As with Duches and Revenant, you first must meet certain conditions to unlock them. Fortunately, we will tell you what you need to do to achieve this.

Scholar and Undertaker in Elden Ring Nightreign

Scholar is a support character who specializes in using consumable items and applying various statuses, thanks to his S-level scaling in Arcane. At the same time, he can use his ability to transfer damage between other enemies by attacking just a single target. This character is ideal for those who enjoy applying buffs and debuffs.

Doors that lead to the boss fight,Elden Ring Nightreign, developer: From Software

Undertaker, on the other hand, is a character for those who like an aggressive playstyle. She can deal considerable damage and move much faster than other characters. What's more, her ultimate ability refreshes itself every time her allies use their ultimate abilities. High scaling in strength and faith at level A makes her good at handling heavy weapons and incantations.

How to unlock both characters in Elden Ring Nightreign

If you would like to unlock them, first remember to download this DLC if you play on a console. If you purchased it earlier, it must be done manually.

  1. Defeat Nightlord Tricephalos at least once.
  2. Talk to Iron Menial in Roundtable Hold.
  3. Go to Small Jar Merchant and open the door next to him.
  4. Fight a weaker version of Dreglord. Fortunately, you don't have to win this duel to proceed to the next stage.
  5. After the fight is over, talk to the characters in the room. This will unlock them.
