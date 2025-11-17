„Of all the games, just not Anno!” Ubisoft explains the headless senator, after he was spotted in Anno 117

Anno 117: Pax Romana is Ubisoft's first game to include a note on Steam about the use of generative AI. The devs assure that the "final product reflects the craftsmanship and creative vision of the team." Unfortunately, this "vision" didn't appeal to some players, as it includes questionable quality elements, such as headless characters.

Generative AI in Anno 117

A few days ago, there was a thread on Reddit where people pointed out how bad the image of a banquet in Anno 117 looked. It shows many irregularities: some characters are strangely blurred, and there are cut-off hands and distorted faces.

Ubisoft

Kotaku also noticed the same illustration and added another image featuring a bunch of Roman senators. Somehow, the devs missed the fact that one of them was generated without a head. However, the same article includes Ubisoft's explanation regarding the banquet graphic, along with its fixed version.

This image was a placeholder asset that unintentionally slipped through our review process. The final image is attached here and will replace the current version of this artwork with the upcoming 1.3 patch. With Anno 117: Pax Romana being our most ambitious Anno yet, we've assembled the largest team of artists ever for the franchise and to help meet the project's unique scope, they use AI tools for iterations, prototyping, and exploration. Every element players will experience in the final game reflects the team's craft, artistry, and creative vision.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft

The new image looks slightly better, although it's hard not to feel that some sloppy AI-generated elements were simply blurred, which is quite a cheap trick.

Fans aren't happy

The image really upset a lot of fans. Many players point out how beautiful the graphics were in previous installments of the series – this is not the case with Pax Romana. There are also people who swear they will not buy the game due to the use of generative AI. There are also some negative reviews popping up on Steam that criticize the use of this technology.

Your post is the reason why I won't be buying this game for now. It shows that they used AI as the basis for the graphics, and this image is simply not on the same level as in 1800. If they are going to use cheap tools in their game, I'll wait until the game itself is cheap.

Oh God. Of all the video games – just not Anno!! What drew me to Anno 1800 were its beautiful graphics.

Players suspect Ubisoft also used AI for translating the game's texts. One player pointed out that in the German version, some terms that have been around in Anno for years are missing from Pax Romana for some reason. They gave a bunch of examples and pointed out how awkward and out of place some terms are in the game now.