New Ubisoft takeover rumors. Employee claims „it's a company that is not based in the U.S”

Rumors of a potential takeover of Ubisoft have been revealed. The buyer of the entity is not supposed to be from the US, and many suspect it's Tencent.
We just saw a massive deal go down where Electronic Arts got bought out for 55 million dollars. It is possible that in some time we will hear about a similar event, but this time involving Ubisoft.
New rumors have surfaced online regarding the French company. Industry insider Detective Seeds posted on X, stating that "someone is seriously considering buying Ubisoft." This information was reportedly confirmed by a studio employee, who added that the potential buyer "is not an entity from the USA."
Ubisoft trade halt is due to "a serious M&A discussion to close on assets." English- someone is serious about buying Ubisoft.
I was not told who the buyer was other than "not a US based entity and it has been rumored for awhile."
I asked if trading would resume this week, "not sure on that stuff, but reps from potential buyers have come to studios to checkout projects, so we thought something might be coming."
The day before, Omar Alamoudi also posted something where he said, "Just imagine—all the biggest third-party companies in the world got taken over in just one generation." He included a graphic with the logos of Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft. In the comment, he pointed out that it was supposed to be just a regular discussion, not a rumor, but you can't deny it happened right around the same time as the message from Detective Seeds.
Although we have no information about who is interested in buying Ubisoft, many people point to Tencent. No wonder – the Chinese company has already poured a ton of money into the studio, so it's clear they're really into it.
At the moment, Ubisoft hasn't responded to the rumors, which, like all such reports, should be taken with a grain of salt. If anything changes in this regard, we will inform you immediately.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
