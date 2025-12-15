New on Steam, including a new game from IO Interactive veterans

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week is gonna be noticeably slower than the last ones, but we can still expect a few cool new releases.

Release of the week: Raiders of Blackveil (Early Access on December 15, 2025)

For the release of the week, we chose Raiders of Blackveil. The title will combine elements of action RPG, roguelite, and extraction game, allowing for solo play or cooperative mode. Each player picks a character from a lineup of humanoid animals, each with their own special abilities, kind of like the heroes you'd find in a MOBA game.

This is the first project of Wombo Games studio, a new team founded by one of the co-founders of IO Interactive. The demo released a few months ago made a very good impression, so we have high expectations for this game.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The most important releases on Steam: December 15-21, 2025

December 15th

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon – Sanctuary of Sarras

RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, one of the best Polish games of the year, will receive the Sanctuary of Sarras expansion today. The DLC will offer a new storyline set in the underwater realm of Sarras. There will also be previously unknown types of opponents, and the gameplay will be improved by an alternative progression system.

Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition

Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition is a remaster of the classic 3D platformer from 1997. For PC players, this release is a big deal because the original was only available on the first PlayStation.

Vampiress: Eternal Duet

On the other hand, Vampiress: Eternal Duet is a 2.5D platformer enriched with action RPG elements. Players will take on the role of a character capable of switching between two forms. As a human, they will regain health and weaken enemies, while as a vampire, they will be able to unleash deadly attacks at the cost of their own health.

October 16th

Out of Time

Out of Time is a cooperative third-person shooter with roguelike elements. Players will lead a team exploring strange worlds where the past, present, and future collide.

The game launched in September on Epic Games Store, where it was warmly received, with an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Pioner

Meanwhile, Pioner is a first-person MMO shooter inspired by the STALKER series. In it, players try to survive on an island full of mutants and weird stuff.

Among this week's releases, this title is being followed by the most players on Steam. Therefore, in terms of revenue, it should be the biggest debut in the coming days.

Pure Badminton

Pure Badminton is a sports game that dives into the rarely explored world of badminton on PC, letting you play solo or against others in multiplayer PvP.

Songs of Silence: Celestial Church

After a week's delay, the popular fantasy strategy game Songs of Silence will receive its first expansion this week in the form of Celestial Church. The DLC is gonna bring in new story missions and a new faction, complete with hero classes, units, perks, strategy, battle cards, and a mobile capital.

Utawarerumono: ZAN

Utawarerumono: ZAN is a Japanese action RPG that is a spin-off of the popular series. Unlike the main games that focus on tactical turn-based battles, this spin-off is going for a more action-packed combat system, kind of like what you'd find in a hack-and-slash game.

Varthos: Heir to the Throne (Early Access)

Varthos: Heir to the Throne is a fantasy action RPG hack’n’slash with roguelike elements. Players will explore randomly generated dungeons and battle tons of enemies. During the game, we will control resurrected heroes. The death of each will be final, and after it, the titular deity Varthos will resurrect another hero for us.

The game has a demo on Steam.

December 17th

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded is a free-to-play online science fiction shooter that is a revamped version of Splitgate 2. The game aims to combine the best elements of the first and second installments of the series. The developers have, among other things, removed the faction system and its associated skills, which significantly limited player freedom.

M.E.A.T. II (Early Access)

M.E.A.T. II is a pixel art boomer shooter where we find ourselves in the town of Washagami in 19th-century Canada, facing hordes of cultists and monsters. The project was developed by Trippin Bears

December 18th

BioMenace Remastered

BioMenace Remastered is a refreshed version of the two-dimensional shooter platformer originally released in 1993 for DOS computers. The game will not only offer improved graphics but will also add a new, fourth episode to the three campaign episodes familiar from the original.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games

Thursday will generally be a good day for fans of retro vibes, as The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games will also launch that day. This includes four games under The Last Ninja banner, as well as three bonus titles (International Karate, IK+, and Bangkok Knights).

December 19th

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From The Ashes Expansion

On Friday, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will receive a new expansion called From The Ashes Expansion. It will be inspired by the latest film in the cinematic series and will offer new locations and a storyline, as well as a new character.

Red Dawn (Early Access)

Red Dawn is a tactical RPG with a turn-based combat system, set in a world inspired by the Cold War era, where players will lead a squad of student-soldiers.

The game has a demo on Steam.