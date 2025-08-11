New on Steam. This week marks the return of old hits

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week will be heavily beach-themed - it will be dominated by the return of classic games in a refreshed version. There will also be several interesting indie games.

Release of the week is Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition (August 14, 2025)

Thursday will mark the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the iconic RTS game from Relic Entertainment. The project will include all add-ons and offer many graphic enhancements, but despite this, it is to remain compatible with all mods released for the original.

The first installment of the series is still very popular, even after two decades. Yesterday's activity record for Soulstorm (the latest expansion) on Steam was over 1207 people playing at the same time. And that's not even the full result for Dawn of War, because many people were also playing other expansions and the base game. That's why we expect that the remaster will stir things up in the market, and that's why we chose it for the release of the week.

Most important releases on Steam: August 11-17, 2025

August 11th

Deadzone: Rogue (Early Access)

On Monday, Deadzone: Rogue will leave Early Access. It's a sci-fi FPS game with roguelike elements where you can explore a spaceship overrun by aggressive robots either alone or in online co-op mode.

The Early Access version has been very well received - it has 82% positive reviews on Steam.

Whisper Mountain Outbreak (Early Access)

Whisper Mountain Outbreak is a promisingly anticipated isometric survival horror game, emphasizing fun in an online co-op mode (although it will also allow for solo gameplay).

This is the latest game from Toge Productions studio, known for A Space for the Unbound and Rising Hell, which respectively have 96% and 88% positive reviews on Steam.

Yield! Fall of Rome (Early Access)

Another game that will leave Early Access on Monday is Yield! Fall of Rome. This is a turn-based 4X strategy game, where our task is to build a new European power on the ruins of ancient Rome.

The Early Access release has 74% positive reviews on Steam.

August 12th

Abyssus

Abyssus is an FPS with roguelike elements designed for co-op gameplay, where we explore the ruins of an ancient civilization.

The game was developed by DoubleMoose Games studio, the creators of Just Die Already (84% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Age of Wonders 4: Archon Prophecy

Fans of the turn-based fantasy strategy game Age of Wonders 4 are eagerly awaiting the release of the next expansion, Archon Prophecy. The DLC will introduce a new culture (Architects) and narrative content to the game, as well as a previously unavailable hero class and wild nature units.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard

On Tuesday, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard will hit Steam. This is an interesting RTS from 2005, which for many years wasn't available in digital distribution. The company SNEG is responsible for the reissue and promises to update the game to work on modern devices.

Photo source: SNEG.

Echoes of the End

Echoes of the End is a TPP action adventure game, set in a fantasy land inspired by Iceland. The title will focus on a combat where we'll use both melee weapons and magical powers for manipulating gravity and creating illusions.

Fallen City Brawl

Fallen City Brawl is a side-scrolling beat 'em up with beautiful pixel art graphics, inspired by arcade classics of this genre. The game will offer both single-player and co-op mode for playing together on the same screen.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone

Tomorrow, a re-release of Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone will also be available on Steam. It's an action game from 2004 based on the Dungeons & Dragons license. It won't be a true remaster, but we'll get a lot of improvements, including support for widescreen resolutions, graphics enhancements, and compatibility with modern controllers.

Photo source: SNEG.

Nocturnal Whispers

Nocturnal Whispers is an FMV adventure game with a Hollywood cast, where you play as a therapist trying to help a woman haunted by night terrors.

Shrouded Aspect

Shrouded Aspect is a classically executed RPG game with a turn-based combat system, set in a fantasy universe inspired by Celtic mythology.

The game was developed by Gilligames studio, which has, among others, the warmly received Rising Star 2 (94% positive reviews on Steam) to its credit.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Scouring (Early Access)

The Scouring is an RTS with RPG elements heavily inspired by the iconic Warcraft 3, which will allow you to participate in a devastating war between humans and orcs in a fantasy land.

The demo released at the beginning of this year was warmly received - it has 87% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 13th

Dungeon Stalkers (Early Access)

Dungeon Stalkers is an online TPP dungeon crawler inspired by the popular Dark and Darker. So, players will take on the role of adventurers, venturing into the underground for loot. There they will face both monsters and other participants of the game.

Jupiter Hell Classic (Early Access)

Jupiter Hell Classic is a demake of the roguelike game Jupiter Hell, developed by the original creators. The production will turn this title into a game that resembles titles from 8- and 16-bit computers.

The flavor here is added by the fact that Jupiter Hell itself was a development of ideas from the pixel-art DoomRL, so Jupiter Hell Classic will be a return to the roots for the devs.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Metavoidal

Metavoidal is an action game with hack-n-slash and roguelike elements, featuring top-down view and pixel art graphics. We will play as a drummer of a heavy metal band, who will face hordes of monsters.

The game has a demo on Steam.

July 14th

Dice Gambit

Dice Gambit combines elements of strategy and RPG games, allowing us to guide a family of inquisitors. The game will focus on turn-based fights, where we'll control characters by rolling dice.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Inkshade

Inkshade is an unusual hybrid of a first-person adventure game and turn-based tactical strategy. We'll be facing off against a monster in a weird war-themed board game using wooden pieces.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Lost Twins 2

Lost Twins 2 is a 2.5D platformer that draws heavily from Asian mythology. The game has both solo and co-op modes.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Madden NFL 26

On Thursday, there will also be the official release of Madden NFL 26, the latest installment of the hit EA Sports series about American football.

Early access for people with more expensive editions started last week, and the initial feedback from players is quite mixed (the game has a 62% positive review on Steam), but in practice, it doesn't matter - crowds will still buy this title.

Midnight Murder Club

This week, Midnight Murder Club will leave Early Access. It's a multiplayer game where players fight in complete darkness and can only light it up with a flashlight, which is very risky because it gives away their position to opponents.

Ovis Loop (Early Access)

Ovis Loop is an action game with roguelike elements, designed in the form of a two-dimensional, pixel art platformer. There, we'll guide a humanoid sheep hunting wolves in futuristic settings.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Relic Hunters Legend

On Thursday, Relic Hunters Legend, a free-to-play looter shooter with a bird's-eye view, will leave Early Access.

The Early Access version has only 64% positive reviews, but in the last 30 days, 81% of players have been praising the game, so it seems like they really like the recent changes.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 15th

Bendy: Lone Wolf

Bendy: Lone Wolf is an adventure action game with elements of survival horror and roguelike, where we explore a procedurally generated animation studio, collecting resources and hiding from the Ink Demon.

This is the latest installment of the series, which also includes Bendy and the Ink Machine and Bendy and the Dark Revival, with 90% and 93% positive reviews on Steam, respectively.

Supraworld (Early Access)

Supraworld is a first-person action-adventure game where you explore a toy world and solve criminal puzzles.

This is the latest title from Supra Games studio, the creators of Supraland Crash, Supraland Six Inches Under, and Supraball, which have, respectively, 77%, 96%, and 77% positive reviews on Steam.

OFF

OFF is a remastered version of the free RPG game from 2008. The title will allow us to take control of a baseball player who travels through locations and faces ghosts.

The Dark Queen of Mortholme

On the other hand, The Dark Queen of Mortholme is a two-dimensional action game with a great concept - you play as a typical boss character from soulslike games, who has to face an adventurer. At first, we easily take him down, but he always comes back, slowly learning our tactics and becoming more effective.

The project is an expanded, commercial version of last year's free title.