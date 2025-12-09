Players are already creating 'skins' for Steam Machine. Once purchased, you will be able to turn the hardware into a Portal Cube

Steam Machine, through its shape, seems to be a good base for personalization. Get ready for a rash of additional cases and stickers, featuring famous games.
The Steam Machine from Valve resembles a fairly even cube, which inspires players to make some modifications. One artist has prepared a case for self-printing that transforms Valve's PC into a Portal Cube (Weighted Companion Cube). This gadget turns an ordinary item into a real showpiece for a player's room or even the living room.
A Reddit user with the nickname Ellanasss announced that the case design for the Steam Machine is ready and, moreover, has made it available completely for free. All you need is a 3D printer. People without that kind of device shouldn't worry; there will definitely be plenty of ready-made kits for customization.
The new hardware seems to be a promising base for modifications. Let's just wait a moment, and we'll probably see Minecraft blocks, online game loot boxes, and other cool cases for the Steam Machine. Many consoles have similar gadgets, but in the case of Valve's device, they are easier to design.
However, simplicity doesn't mean that a few things shouldn't be considered. The cube we're talking about here seems to have one big issue – it looks like it's blocking the cooling vents. Perhaps this is just an impression. Not everyone, however, believes this is a flaw.
Cooling is a lie by big companies to sell us more cold.
The Steam Machine is air-cooled with air pushed through a large opening at the back, where the fan is located. This spot needs to stay uncovered, just like the other vents, ports, and buttons. Fortunately, the project creator confirmed that this was taken into account.
I just made holes where the air comes out of the original machine, the back side is wide open, so airflow should be as good as stock, I hope.
- Ellanasss
A fan-made case for the Steam Machine needs to be all about functionality because performance is the top priority. The visual aspect is very important but should be secondary. This is mainly gaming equipment, which can also serve as a decorative piece.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Arkadiusz Strzala
His adventure in writing began with his own blog and contributing to one of the early forums (in the olden days of Wireless Application Protocol). An electrical engineer by profession, he has a passion for technology, constructing and, of course, playing computer games. He has been a newsman and writer for Gamepressure since April 2020. He specializes in energy and space tech. However, he does not shy away from more relaxed matters every now and then. He loves watching science-fiction movies and car channels on YouTube. He mainly plays on the PC, although he has modest console experience too. He prefers real-time strategies, FPS and all sorts of simulators.
Oversight or something deeper? There may be a detail in the Fallout series that contradicts the first game
Open-world MMORPG once expected to impress at every turn. EverQuest Next would offer environmental destruction and „living” AI
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours