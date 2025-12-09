Players are already creating 'skins' for Steam Machine. Once purchased, you will be able to turn the hardware into a Portal Cube

The Steam Machine from Valve resembles a fairly even cube, which inspires players to make some modifications. One artist has prepared a case for self-printing that transforms Valve's PC into a Portal Cube (Weighted Companion Cube). This gadget turns an ordinary item into a real showpiece for a player's room or even the living room.

A Reddit user with the nickname Ellanasss announced that the case design for the Steam Machine is ready and, moreover, has made it available completely for free. All you need is a 3D printer. People without that kind of device shouldn't worry; there will definitely be plenty of ready-made kits for customization.

Steam Machine as a Portal Cube

The new hardware seems to be a promising base for modifications. Let's just wait a moment, and we'll probably see Minecraft blocks, online game loot boxes, and other cool cases for the Steam Machine. Many consoles have similar gadgets, but in the case of Valve's device, they are easier to design.

However, simplicity doesn't mean that a few things shouldn't be considered. The cube we're talking about here seems to have one big issue – it looks like it's blocking the cooling vents. Perhaps this is just an impression. Not everyone, however, believes this is a flaw.

Cooling is a lie by big companies to sell us more cold. – Cryptid-Weregoat

The Steam Machine is air-cooled with air pushed through a large opening at the back, where the fan is located. This spot needs to stay uncovered, just like the other vents, ports, and buttons. Fortunately, the project creator confirmed that this was taken into account.

I just made holes where the air comes out of the original machine, the back side is wide open, so airflow should be as good as stock, I hope. - Ellanasss

A fan-made case for the Steam Machine needs to be all about functionality because performance is the top priority. The visual aspect is very important but should be secondary. This is mainly gaming equipment, which can also serve as a decorative piece.

