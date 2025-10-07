Plagiarism allegations and major issues haven't killed the new shooter. Marathon will soon go into testing

The Marathon is still alive and will soon be back for some closed technical testing.

The new game from Bungie studio has caused quite a stir online – unfortunately, for the worst possible reasons. After the quick "death" of Concord, there were rumors that this failure might lead to Sony shutting down other live-service games, like Marathon. Then we heard accusations about "borrowing" assets without permission from an independent artist, so the publisher decided to delay the release, and the creators started fixing up the project.

Apparently, now, over 4 months later, the studio has decided it is ready to show Marathon to the world again. At least to selected players, as sign-ups for the closed technical game tests have started. These tests kick off on October 22nd at 10 am PT. They're supposed to let you check out the changes made since the alpha version.

This is an important checkpoint for us as we test our improvements since Alpha, including three maps, five runner shells, prox chat, re-tuned combat pacing, solo queue, deeper environmental storytelling, and more. That said, the Technical Test build is a work in progress and will only include a portion of what’s planned for Marathon's full release, focused on the early player experience.

The developers also provided first minimum PC system requirements:

Intel Core i5-6600 processor, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card 8 GB of RAM.

The tests are confidential, so participants can't record or share any of the materials. Any feedback and bugs will be reported on the game's private channel on Discord. More information about the tests can be found on the official Marathon game website.

