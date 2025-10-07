New Path of Exile expansion launches on Halloween. Fans believe version 3.27 will bring a cherished feature from PoE 2

In September, Grinding Gear Games shared the release window for the 3.27 update to Path of Exile, which was set for the end of October. Now, we have received more info, including the exact date.

Start date of the new league in PoE

A new announcement on the Path of Exile website revealed the following information:

Players will have to wait until the very end of the month for the 3.27 update, which will start a new league, as it is set to launch on October 31; the content of the update will be revealed in just over two weeks during a live stream scheduled for October 23.

Right now, the first PoE is running the Mercenaries of Trathus league, which kicked off on June 13th. In the announcement, GGG stated that it will end on October 27, four days before the release of the 3.27 update. As the league wraps up, the creators will share more details about what's going to happen with our mercenaries.

Unfortunately, the announcement doesn't contain any details about the content of the next update – it was only mentioned that its name will be revealed soon.

We're pretty much guaranteed to see a new trading system, which debuted in Path of Exile 2 with the update called The Third Edict. It worked perfectly there, and the creators had already mentioned that it would definitely make its way into the first installment of the series.

Path of Exile is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, and XSX/S.