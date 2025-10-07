This Cyberpunk 2077 weapon is so terrifying that players are afraid to use it. But it’s incredibly powerful

In Cyberpunk 2077 you will find many interesting and unique weapons. Mantis Blades and Skippy are perfect examples. They are definitely hard to forget. DLC Phantom Liberty also introduced some characteristic guns. One of them – Erebus – is particularly strong and can give you huge advantage in fights. However, it’s hard to get it and some players just refuse to use it.

Why Erebus is so strong and controversial?

Erebus is an iconic Power Submachine Gun. It has some interesting abilities. To begin with, its bullets can ricochet off surfaces to deal increased damage to enemies. Additionally, it has a special perk straight from Blackwall (you know, the wall that keeps rogue AIs from the “human part” of the Internet).

This gun has 5% chance to upload Cyberware Malfunction to enemies. It also uploads Blackwall Gateway quickhack to all normal enemies that have less than 33% HP.

This combination is extremely deadly and will give you a huge advantage during fights. Additionally, the weapon has a built-in AI that sometimes speaks terrifying (or at least deeply concerning) lines. The visuals during kills are also scary. They suggest that enemies’ death is far from quick and peaceful. This combination is so terrifying that some players even feel guilty when using Erebus and experience moral doubts. Moreover, this weapon is connected to Blackwall and everything behind it can be disastrous for humanity.

How to get Erebus in Cyberpunk 2077?

Warning! This section contains DLC spoilers. You read it at your own risk.

Erebus is really hard to get. You must get the blueprint first. It is only available at one point of the Phantom Liberty storyline and only if you choose one specific path. In the Firestarter mission, you must help Reed and betray Songbird. This will lead you to Somewhat Damaged quest. It takes place in Cynosure Facility – abandoned Militech complex.

Erebus blueprint is in Sector 2 – in the maintenance room in Engineering exactly. You will find a closed door there. You can restore power by redirecting it from the nearby Storage Room. However, you must have at least 15 Technical Ability points. When you do this, you can go back to the maintenance room and open it. Inside the room you will find Erebus blueprint.

Now you must craft this weapon. It’s not cheap – you will need 40 tier 5 Item Components. Additionally, you need Cerberus' decoded behavioral system component. The latter you can only get by completing This Corrosion quest that will trigger automatically after Somewhat Damaged. Once you get all parts, you can finally use this weapon.