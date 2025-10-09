Players are furious on Blue Protocol Star Resonance. -1000 error, “request failed, please try again later” is common

I would say that Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a hit with almost 100,000 players. However, I can’t imagine how many more would be online if not for various technical issues. One of the most common is “-1000 request failed, please try again later” error. It prevents players from logging into the game. If you experience it, don’t worry, as you are far from being alone. Can you fix it, though?

Can you fix “-1000 error, request failed, please try again later” in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

The sad truth is that there is no proper fix for this issue as we speak. My guess is that the answer is quite simple – too much people trying to get in. The servers are not ready to process so much information and as a consequence, players can’t join. So, if you try to log into the game from a region with a lot of people trying to do the same, you might have some issues. The solution in this case is simply to wait. In time developers should fix their servers, simultaneously less people should play.

The game is bombed with negative opinions, and its score on Steam is already at 40%. If the technical issues will persist, it will drop even further. Let’s hope that developers will solve the most burning problems. However, our experience shows that server issues can last even for hours or days.

There are rumors that the game might be region-locked for some. However, it does not seem to be confirmed by developers.

For now the game is available only on PC and mobiles. It was not released on consoles. However, there is a chance.