Players share their Blue Protocol Star Resonance character codes. Some of them look really impressive

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is review bombed right now due to various issues. There are rumors that the game is region locked in some places. However, we are not so sure. The reason for -1000 error and other problems can be simply a very bad server infrastructure. It is possible that developers were not prepared for so many people. Nevertheless, even these issues did not stop some creative people from preparing some impressive characters and sharing codes with others.

Where to find character codes to Blue Protocol Star Resonance

If you are like me, and don’t want to spend hours upon hours in character creation menu (or you simply have no talent for that), you have two option – always pick the same traits and have one type to all games (that’s me) or (if the games allows for that) use someone else’s character thanks to the code. Fortunately for many players, the latter is possible in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

How to get codes, you ask? In time, we will probably find them in many places – on Reddit, Steam and more. However, as of now, there is one place with many codes – official Discord server. In the channel called “chars and screens” many talented people post their creations and, what is more important, codes. At this point there is no better place to be, if you want to pick the best-looking avatar. Good luck.

If you want to play Blue Protocol Star Resonance, you can do that on PC and mobiles. However, the game might be available in the future on consoles, too. Developers consider this possibility.