Update 1.0.1.0 patch notes are here. Battlefield 6 has one last update before launch

The final update before tomorrow's launch changes how player movement works, rebalances a few maps, and includes a long list of other changes for Battlefield 6.

Matt Buckley

Today, EA has released patch notes for update 1.0.1.0 for Battlefield 6. The game is planned to launch publicly tomorrow, on October 10th, but some players, including content creators and reviewers, have already had access. You can read our review of Battlefield 6 here, where Darius Matusiak said that “Battlefield 6 seems to be getting back on track, returning to the essence of the brand that we loved so much.” Today’s patch focuses on “a wide range of updates and improvements” from playtesting, open beta weekends, and general development efforts to squash bugs and balance the game.

Pre-launch patch: Battlefield 6 1.0.1.0 update notes are here

There is a very long list of changes introduced in this update, including the player’s slide-to-jump momentum, how helicopters feel to operate, and plenty of changes to the various weapons and gadgets in the game. You can read the full list of notes on EA’s website, where the Battlefield 6 team shared a detailed breakdown.

Major updates for Battlefield 6.Source: EA

Thankfully, the Battlefield 6 team provided a TL;DR of sorts to accompany the long list of notes. In this update, “movement is refined with reduced slide-to-jump momentum, lowered jump height, and increased inaccuracy when firing while airborne or sliding.” This update also introduces some major changes to a few Battlefield 6 maps: “Rush and Breakthrough layouts revised to deliver a better balance between Attackers and Defenders,” as well as some improved “traversal, lighting adjustments, and overall performance upgrades” across all maps.

Battlefield 6 launches publicly tomorrow, so anyone who hasn’t had the chance to try it yet can finally jump in. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Matt Buckley

Author: Matt Buckley

Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.

