Season 2 has just started, and Todd Howard is already writing the script for the third one. Fallout 5 will be changed by the TV show

Todd Howard confirmed that the world of the Fallout series and games will be connected by common events, and that the success of Amazon's production will help the next major installment of the series.
Fallout 5 didn't make it in time for the release of Amazon's show's second season (no surprise there), but the creators are already thinking about what parts of the upcoming episodes could be included in the post-apocalyptic game series.
Bethesda Softworks is not in a hurry to reveal anything about their upcoming games. We know that The Elder Scrolls VI is in development, and we know that Fallout 5 is at some stage of production. But that's basically all we can say about these projects without referring to rumors and non-committal statements. Such as Todd Howard's latest words after the release of the new season of the Fallout series.
The debut of Amazon's second season went pretty well, judging by the initial reviews. Although even hardcore Fallout fans mentioned that the writers might have gone a bit overboard with the references. The TV show was also mentioned by the head of Bethesda during recent interviews conducted by The Game Business and Variety. Todd Howard revealed that both developers and writers have already worked on the third season of the series and are in talks about which of its elements could be appropriately incorporated into Bethesda games.
Furthermore, in a statement to TGB, Howard said that while he understands the disappointment of players regarding the lack of a new game coinciding with the TV series launch, Amazon's production will help the next main installment of the series.
Everybody will say to us, ‘it’s really disappointing you don’t have a new game to take advantage of this.' And it’s like, ‘well, the show is great. It is what it is. It’s doing great for us. We’re taking advantage of it. And when the next main Fallout game comes along. I think it’ll do great as well.’
Of course, we can be pessimists (?) and point out that "games" in practice means one title: Fallout 76, which has already received content related to the series (and is available for free until December 23). Howard's words, even if they're just casual, basically mean that the next season of Amazon's production will definitely have an impact on the series. The show's popularity will help boost the brand, including Fallout 5.
In another interview, Howard confirmed that Bethesda is primarily focusing on The Elder Scrolls 6 (and Fallout 76). Since the TES 6 only has a teaser so far, it's doubtful if F5 will make it in time for the 3rd or even 4th season of the show. Unless Howard decides to go for a sudden release of the new TES, just like with the remastered Oblivion, because the head of Bethesda seems to be a fan of such surprises.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
