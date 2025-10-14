PlayStation 6 is a console for „the next decade” according to Digital Foundry experts

A few days ago, Mark Cerny and Jack Huynh presented an update on the Amethyst project. New tech details are shaping up what the future PlayStation 6 console might look like. According to leaks, the new hardware might be available in stores in 2027, and Digital Foundry thinks it could be a device that'll last up to ten years.

PS6 will be a console for a decade

The Digital Foundry team took a closer look at the presentation and started wondering what it could mean for the PlayStation 6. It was noted that the collaboration between the two companies will result in the creation of hardware that integrates machine learning support with ray tracing, and this project will act as a foundation for future devices. This pushes rasterization to the background, which is reminiscent of a question posed to Mark Cerny by Digital Foundry:

DF: With a strong emphasis on innovations in machine learning, where does rasterization rank on your list of priorities for future hardware? MC: Of course, conventional rasterization is very important, and we will be looking for improvements in this area. However, we can probably agree that the most important changes will come from the capabilities of ray tracing and machine learning.

Digital Foundry doesn't consider this a bad thing, but rather a symbol of changes that have been occurring for years. AMD is finally going to follow the path NVIDIA started back in 2018, which could be great news for players. The proper implementation of new technological solutions is expected to make the PlayStation 6 a console that offers high performance in games without sacrificing image quality, which has been an issue with AMD graphics cards.

At the same time, the advanced features of the PS6 might result in a scenario similar to what gamers experienced with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which is a prolonged generational transition. Once devs really start pushing the limits of the new console, the PS5 won't be able to keep up, and the games won't run properly.

Digital Foundry suggests that the PlayStation 6 generation will last longer than all previous ones. Over the past several years, consoles have been replaced every 7 years, but the Amethyst project "lays the groundwork for hardware that will remain valid for the next decade." For players, this is important info if the theory holds up, because having up-to-date gear is crucial.