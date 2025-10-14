“But, would I do it now? No.” The awkward role Gary Oldman took on to pay the bills

Gary Oldman had a perfectly valid reason for appearing in one of his worst movies. The legendary actor, whose performances delight audiences, also has some weaker productions to his credit, which he didn’t necessarily choose because he believed in them.

It happens that everyone can be driven by financial issues, and this was once the case with Oldman, who, with his back against the wall, decided to appear in a production that would help him get back on his feet. It was the film Tiptoes, in which he was offered a role at a time when he was in a difficult situation.

Oldman, who had been through a lot, needed money to pay his bills. Then the opportunity to play Matthew McConaughey’s brother came along, which he accepted because “desperate measures, desperate times.”

This role is definitely the most awkward in his career. Oldman played Matthew McConaughey's twin, who was also a dwarf. This was achieved with the help of practical effects, walking on his knees with shoes attached to them and a forced perspective.

I’ll be very honest with you, I had gone through a divorce and a nasty thing with a contractor. I ended up in California, in LA, at 42 years old, a single dad, and I was broke. And, ironically, I was living under the Hollywood sign, living in this rental. We had no furniture. Thank god for Ikea. It was a bit of a rough time, and I needed to pay some bills, and I needed some money. Desperate measures, desperate times.

Gary Oldman is aware that it wasn't his best role, but admits that he had no choice but to take it in order to survive. Today, the actor finds himself in a much more comfortable position and no longer has to base his career decisions on earnings. Instead, he can choose roles that he feels comfortable with. That is why he said that he would not do what he did over 20 years ago with Tiptoes again.

And it was a crazy idea. But, would I do it now? No.

Tiptoes is the story of a peculiar love triangle involving two brothers and a woman. It stars Gary Oldman, Matthew McConaughey, and Kate Beckinsale.

