Pokémon Legends: Z-A reveals the next new Mega Evolution with a cinematic trailer

Today, Gamefreak and the Pokémon Company have confirmed the next new Mega Evolution that will be available in Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Victreebel. This appears to confirm a previous leak suggesting that Victreebel would get a mega-evolved form in this game. The announcement was made in two separate videos, one a cinematic “found footage” style trailer, and the other a look at gameplay footage.

Mega Victreebel confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A in two new trailers

The iconic Generation 1 Pokémon has gone through a bit of an aesthetic change with this new mega evolution. The base Victreebel has an intimidating look, with its carnivorous pitcher plant appearance, two small fangs, and glaring eyes. In its new mega form, however, it’s adopted a much goofier appearance. Not only does it bounce around the battlefield, it also has more rounded eyes, and its previously gaping maw is now a set of puckered lips. But hey, it’s all in good fun.

The initial trailer takes on a found-footage style horror movie vibe, with two trainers “sneaking” into an abandoned building to investigate a purple acidic sludge. After a few frights and spotting a few Pokémon like Spinarak and Noibat, the investigators are shocked by the sudden appearance of a Mega Victreebel. Apparently, the Victreebel’s trainer was trying to help control the new powers, but it was more difficult than it looked. A second trailer gives a look at Mega Victreebel in real gameplay, with a much simpler presentation and brighter vibe.

With some mega evolutions, Pokémon get new abilities or a new typing. Currently, we don’t have any details on the changes Victreebel goes through when it mega evolves. Based on appearance, it doesn’t look like it will get any type changes. Grass and Poison still look right. Also, based on looks, I would guess that Mega Victreebel is slower than its base form, but might have higher defenses and Special Attack. It could also have a new ability. It’s hard to imagine what exactly, but for some reason, Chlorohyll, which doubles speed in sunlight, doesn’t seem right anymore. Victreebel’s hidden ability, Gluttony, definitely fits, but it’s also not the strongest ability, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something new and/or flashy.

Confirming this leak also leads to further speculation. At the time, Centro Leaks shared on social media that Victreebel would get a mega evolution, and also claimed that more than 1 Pokémon shown in the Legends: Z-A Extended Look trailer would get a new mega evolution as well. My first thought was that it would be Dragonite, but upon a quick re-watch, neither the dragon nor its previous evolutions appear in the video. So, if this rumor is true, there are a few candidates for a new mega evolution. As a guess, I’m going to say Vivillon, X & Y’s butterfly Pokémon. Not only does it appear in this video, it’s also quite heavily featured in the Mega Victreebel video, alongside both Pinsir and Heracross, who both have mega forms too. We’ll have to wait to learn more, possibly even until Legends: Z-A releases on October 16th.